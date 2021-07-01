Telcoin, Fantom, Shiba Inu — Altcoins Seeing High Social Media Interest Today

Telcoin (CRYPTO: TEL), Fantom (CRYPTO: FTM) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) attracted high social media interest on Wednesday night.

Telcoin: The project’s main focus is the remittance market. Last month, the coin associated with Telcoin was listed on the QuickSwap decentralized exchange that operates on Polygon (CRyPTO: MATIC).

This year the project launched remittances between Canada and the Phillippines in February.

On Wednesday, Telcoin introduced the “V3” update of its decentralized financial platform on the Polygon POS, as per a blog post.

Telcoin was among the top 10 trending streams on Stocktwits at press time. The cryptocurrency was the top gainer over 24 hours and traded 15.52% higher at $0.03 at press time, as per CoinMarketCap.

Fantom: A scalable next-gen Layer-1 platform, Fantom has a focus on smart contracts which provide decentralized finance (DeFi) services to developers.

On Tuesday, the project said in a blog post that Chainlink price feeds were live on Fantom testnet, which would allow developers to build and test a variety of DeFi applications on “high-quality, tamper-proof price reference data.”

Fantom received some attention from users of the r/Cryptocurrency forum on Reddit with one user calling it a “dark horse in the DeFi race.”

“The network is quick and the fees are crazy low,” observed the poster.

At press time, FTM traded 0.08% lower at $0.23 over a 24 hour period.

Shiba Inu: Another Dog-themed meme coin with an agenda of killing Dogecoin (DOGE), this cryptocurrency receives love from Chinese investors and traders.

A recent spike in Shiba Inu came after Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said his Shiba Inu would be named Floki.

SHIB has a market capitalization of almost $3.35 billion and topped the list of top 10 favorites over 24 hours on Twitter Inc’s (NASDAQ:TWTR) platform, according to CoinTrendz.com

In terms of most mentions DOGE, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), and Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) took the top three spots over the last 24-hours, as per CoinTrendz.com.

SHIB traded 6.33% lower at $0.000008411at press time. The meme coin has risen 27.95% over the last seven days.

