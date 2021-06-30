fbpx
Twitter Drops Collection Of 140 Limited Edition NFTs On Rarible

bySamyuktha Sriram
June 30, 2021 11:33 am
Twitter Drops Collection Of 140 Limited Edition NFTs On Rarible

What Happened: Social media platform Twitter has launched an NFT collection on Rarible titled ‘The 140 Collection.’

Twitter announced the collection through a tweet on its own page featuring a GIF that offers a sneak peek at the NFTs on offer.

The platform also dropped hints about the upcoming collection by changing its profile bio to “dropping NFTs all day” and its background image to another tweet that read, “I’ve stopped moisturizing because tweeting about NFTs is keeping me young now.”

Read also: Discover The 'Million Doge Disco' Party Mobile Game Where Dogecoin And NFTs Await

The collection itself features 20 editions, each of seven unique GIFs representative of Twitter in some way.

At the time of writing, none of the NFTs displayed were on sale, but it had already received a bid of one wrapped Ethereum (CRYPTO: wETH) which amounted to $2,147 at press time.

Price Action: Leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was trading at $34,299, down 5.21% in the past 24-hours along. Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) traded at $2,147, also down 5% overnight.

