Dogecoin Finds Its Latest Celeb Backer In Legendary Singer Dionne Warwick

byMadhukumar Warrier
June 30, 2021 5:03 am
Legendary singer Dionne Warwick has become the latest celebrity to express her support for Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE).

What Happened: Warwick, the voice behind the hits “Walk on By” and “Do You Know the Way to San Jose,” took to Twitter to post an image of the Dogecoin, with photos of her face spread around the meme cryptocurrency.

See also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

The music icon, a former Goodwill Ambassador to the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization, had won a lifetime achievement Grammy award in 2019.

See Also: Are These Three Factors Keeping Dogecoin Distant From The Moon?

Why It Matters: Dogecoin was created mainly as a joke in 2013 and found utility as a tipping system on Reddit and Twitter to reward the creation or sharing of quality content.

However, the altcoin has shot to prominence this year, in major part due to endorsement from Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk. The Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency’s year-to-date gains are an impressive 4,395.28%.

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is also a big advocate of Dogecoin and other cryptocurrencies. In March, the Dallas Mavericks began to accept the Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency as a means of payment for Mavs tickets and merchandise.

Other celebrities who have endorsed Dogecoin include bodybuilder and fitness model Joey Swoll, OnlyFans star Mia Khalifa, rapper Soulja Boy, and Gene Simmons, bassist in the rock band Kiss.

Price Action: Dogecoin is down 1.6% during the last 24 hours, trading at $0.2527 at press time.

Read Next: Good Bois, Pack Your Bags: Travel Site GetYourGuide Is Coming To US And Now Accepts Dogecoin

Photo by Raph_PH on Flickr

