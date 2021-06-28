Crypto Market Firm Despite Binance Woes; Internet Computer Spikes 37%, Dogecoin, Meme Coins In Focus With Elon Musk Tweet

Major cryptocurrencies including meme-themed tokens were in the green at press time on Sunday night as global cryptocurrency market capitalization rose 5.14% to $1.37 trillion. The top gainer on Sunday night was Internet Computer (CRYPTO: ICP).

What Happened: The apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded 6.21% higher at $34,576.45 at press time over 24 hours. BTC traded 2.11% lower over a seven-day trailing period.

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) traded 7.25% higher at $1,978.68 at press time over 24 hours and 11.2% lower over the week.

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and SHIBA INU (CRYPTO: SHIB) both traded in the green higher by 5.01% and 3.93% at $0.26 and $0.000007773 respectively over 24 hours For the week, DOGE traded 5.46% lower, and SHIB traded 1.13% higher.

The highest gainer at press time was Internet Computer which rallied 37.56% to $42.24 at press time over 24 hours. ICP still traded in the red by 9.42% over seven days.

ICP’s gains against BTC and ETH stood at 29.52% and 28.59% respectively over 24 hours.

Other notable gainers include XinFin Network (CRYPTO: XDC), Harmony (CRYPTO: ONE), and Amp (CRYPTO: AMP).

Over 24 hours — XDC traded 21.06% higher at $0.069, ONE was up 14.86% at $0.068 and AMP rose 8.81% to $0.061.

Why It Matters: Last month, ICP emerged among the top ten tokens in terms of market capitalization soon after it was launched.

DFINITY, the company behind the token, announced last week they were releasing an open-source toolkit called Quill to maximize the security and convenience of managing wallets.

In addition, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said Friday he was naming his Shiba Inu “Floki.” DOGE, SHIB, and some other dog-themed coins got a boost soon after the announcement.

Meanwhile, Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange by volume, is withdrawing from Canada’s British Columbia province after authorities there published a Statement of Allegations against cryptocurrency trading platform Bybit for failing to comply with provincial regulations CoinDesk.

Warnings were reportedly also given by Ontario authorities to other exchanges like Poloniex and KuCoin.

Over the weekend, Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) also ordered Binance to stop its activities in the country. Binance is also under investigation in Germany and Japan.

