'Pay Me In Dogecoin' Trends On US Twitter As Backers Look To Nudge The Meme Coin Up

The hashtag “PayMeInDogecoin” is trending on Twitter Inc.’s (NYSE:TWTR) social media platform in the U.S. at press time as backers of the meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) look to push its price higher.

What Happened: The hashtag had a tweet volume of 32,700 at press time, indicating the support it has from the Dogecoin community.

Supporters of the Shiba Inu-themed coin urged one another to push the hashtags “PayMeInDoge” and “paymeindogecoin” to the top two trending spots on Twitter.

Meanwhile, supporters of apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC)are attempting to make the hashtag “PayMeInBitcoin” trending in the U.S. as well. The hashtag had a tweet volume of 28,000 at press time.

Earlier this month, Dogecoin fans and supporters of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk – a major backer of the meme cryptocurrency – had attempted to counter supporters of Bitcoin by making the hashtag “WeLoveElon” trend on Twitter.

Why It Matters: Cryptocurrencies, particularly Bitcoin, are seeing increased mainstream adoption since late last year.

It was reported in December that NFL player Russell Okung agreed to receive a portion of his salary as Bitcoin, marking the first time a professional athlete in any major U.S. sport will be paid in the apex cryptocurrency.

Earlier this month, San Jose Sharks became the first NHL team to accept cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Dogecoin and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) for large payments. Other professional sports teams that already accept Bitcoin for payments include the Dallas Mavericks and Sacramento Kings of the NBA.

Price Action: Dogecoin is trading 22.6% higher during the last 24 hours at $0.2834 at press time on Thursday. Bitcoin traded 6.7% higher at $34,925.34 over 24 hours at press time.

