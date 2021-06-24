Valiant Eagle, Inc. Presses Forward With ABA Canada Expansion, Launches State-of-the-Art NFT Platform, Fungy And Hurrah Domains

Everyone loves to be entertained in some form or another. Our media-centric world has created new outlets and forms of entertainment. However, more traditional media & entertainment, such as TV programming, online videos, and internet-related activities, continue to see strong projected growth over the next several years.

According to ResearchAndMarkets.com, the global media and entertainment industry is estimated to see a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13% between 2021 and 2026. The market research firm notes the revolution in streaming video and OTT providers as a key source of the overall industry growth. Another market research firm, Industry Research, estimates the global media & entertainment industry to be worth $3.5 trillion by 2027, up from $2.3 trillion in 2020.

One microcap company already well-positioned to benefit from the projected growth in the media & entertainment industry is Valiant Eagle, Inc. (OTC:PSRU).

PSRU: Recent Developments

Valiant Eagle’s recent updates show the company is working on some very unique and ground-breaking opportunities right now. The technology and entertainment company’s focus spans from celebrity entertainment to social media and original TV programming.

Led by CEO Xavier Mitchell, Valiant Eagle recently provided shareholders an update on its ABA Canada subsidiary and unveiled its new state-of-the-art non-fungible token (NFT) platform called Fungy.

ABA Canada

On June 17, 2021, Valiant Eagle announced its initial plans for its American Basketball Association Canada expansion. Management disclosed that it would initially focus on establishing 10-12 teams in Vancouver, Toronto, and Montreal. Furthermore, Valiant Eagle says they are currently seeking Canadian TV deals to broadcast the games.

Given the tremendous viewership growth the sport of basketball has seen in Canada over recent years, the ABA Canada plans to seem to be striking at a very opportune moment.

Since the Toronto Raptors won the NBA Finals in 2019, viewership has topped that of even one of Canada's most popular NHL teams, the Toronto Maple Leafs. But, Canada’s basketball love expands beyond just the NBA.

During the 2021 season, the WNBA saw a record rating in Canada during their opening weekend of games. 2021 season viewership saw massive growth of 325% increase in average viewership.

According to a 2020 Nielsen Sports study, interest in the WNBA increased by 31.0 percent year over a year amongst Canadian sports fans and 50.0 percent amongst the general population.

Furthermore, single-event sport gambling is to become legal in Canada as Bill C-218 passes in the Senate. This is expected to further drive viewership of all sports games.

Valiant Eagle management says the league will be supported by advertising and sponsorship efforts. However, one of the key methods of monetizing the ABA Canada league is seen as potentially selling the league’s TV broadcasting rights. Further information and updates are expected to follow in the coming weeks to months.

Fungy

The rise of the crypto-collectibles, also known as NFTs, has been nothing short of impressive. The phenomenon began with the CryptoKitties craze in 2017 and has now evolved into NFT art and collectibles.

During the first quarter of 2021 alone, the NFT market saw sales skyrocket 2,100% to $2 billion. This compares to Q4 2020 total NFT sales of $93 million. According to NonFungible.com, 73,000 NFT buyers and 33,000 sellers in Q1 2021 helped drive prices to new heights.

In mid-June 2021, Valiant Eagle unveiled the development of Fungy, its new state-of-the-art NFT platform. The Fungy platform allows digital artists to create, buy and sell custom NFTs. Serving as both a marketplace and Ethereum-backed distributed network, Fungy seeks to be a one-stop-shop for NFT artists and collectors.

Using Fungy’s minting functions, artists could sell their music, art, books, or other art-form as NFTs. Furthermore, artists can choose to provide potential NFT purchasers with special early previews, snippets, or trailers to entice purchasing the full version through the NFT.

Xavier Mitchell, CEO of Valiant Eagle Inc., states, “This is a massive endeavor nonetheless the fruits of our labor will add tremendous shareholder value. There are only a select few marketplaces for NFT works. The existing ones are costly for artists. Ours will be competitively priced with the minting function to be priced slightly above cost. Our own NFTs will be showcased in the next few weeks in which we expect to garner considerable interest.”

Hurrah Domains

In May 2021, Valiant Eagle announced the launch of a new wholly-owned subsidiary, Hurrah, LLC (dba Hurrah Domains). The new subsidiary will launch as an Internet registrar and web hosting provider.

To properly ensure Hurrah Domains is fully accredited, Valiant Eagle has engaged LogicBoxes to guide the company through the ICANN process. LogicBoxes has the distinction of consulting over 20% of the world’s ICANN Accredited Registrars.



An ICANN accreditation is an important milestone because it will give Hurrah Domains to have direct communication with registries regarding promotions, discounts, and other important information.

This immediately elevates Hurrah Domains to better recognition and visibility within the industry and its consumers. The ICANN accreditation proves the registrar has passed all the checks and evaluations from the ICANN.

Valiant Eagle Inc.’s CEO, Xavier Mitchell, says, "This ICANN accreditation will be enormous for our company. We spend a large amount of money on outside hosting providers and domain name purchases each month. Having this accreditation will allow us to cut those costs significantly and bring in another stream of revenue into the company. Although this process is long and costly, it will be well worth it in the end. This move not only should generate substantial income annually but exponentially increases our holdings and positioning in the intellectual property world. We anticipate Hurrah’s net sales to be in excess of $20 million within the next five years.”

Overall, Valiant Eagle is working on some very exciting entertainment and media projects, which has given shareholders a strong potential opportunity to benefit. The ABA Canada subsidiary is a smart opportunity because it seeks to capitalize on Canada’s recent basketball viewership explosion. ABA Canada has the opportunity to be a formidable basketball league that can compete with American-based ABA teams.

Fungy is a more forward-looking project for Valiant Eagle, in that the NFT boom is only just beginning. Through unique features and differentiation, Fungy has the potential to be a major marketplace. As NFT artists look to platforms to expand the creation of their unique pieces of art, Fungy could be a viable answer.

Valiant Eagle is not just a traditional media & entertainment company. Management is working to build an empire consisting of more traditional entertainment opportunities (ABA Canada) paired with the next generation of the industry (NFTs and Fungy). Don’t sleep on Valiant Eagle and its impressive growth opportunity.

Disclosure: Spotlight Growth is compensated, either directly or via a third party, to provide investor relations services for its clients. Spotlight Growth creates exposure for companies through a customized marketing strategy, including design of promotional material, the drafting and editing of press releases and media placement.

All information on featured companies is provided by the companies profiled, or is available from public sources. Spotlight Growth and its employees are not a Registered Investment Advisor, Broker Dealer, or a member of any association for other research providers in any jurisdiction whatsoever, and we are not qualified to give financial advice. The information contained herein is based on external sources that Spotlight Growth believes to be reliable, but its accuracy is not guaranteed. Spotlight Growth may create reports and content that has been compensated by a company or third-parties, or for purposes of self-marketing. Spotlight Growth was compensated three thousand five hundred dollar by the company for the creation and dissemination of this content by the company.

This material does not represent a solicitation to buy or sell any securities. Certain statements contained herein constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements with respect to the Company’s plans and objectives, projections, expectations and intentions. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company’s industry, management’s beliefs and certain assumptions made by management.

The above communication, the attachments and external Internet links provided are intended for informational purposes only and are not to be interpreted by the recipient as a solicitation to participate in securities offerings. Investments referenced may not be suitable for all investors and may not be permissible in certain jurisdictions.

Spotlight Growth and its affiliates, officers, directors, and employees may have bought or sold or may buy or sell shares in the companies discussed herein, which may be acquired prior, during or after the publication of these marketing materials. Spotlight Growth, its affiliates, officers, directors, and employees may sell the stock of said companies at any time and may profit in the event those shares rise in value. For more information on our disclosures, please visit: https://spotlightgrowth.com/disclosures/

Image by ElasticComputeFarm from Pixabay