fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.17
347.40
+ 0.05%
DIA
-0.73
340.18
-0.22%
SPY
-0.39
423.50
-0.09%
TLT
-0.37
144.01
-0.26%
GLD
-0.08
166.33
-0.05%

Mark Cuban Explains Why It's Important To Have Incentives In Bitcoin And Other Cryptocurrencies

byAdrian Zmudzinski
June 23, 2021 6:18 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Mark Cuban Explains Why It's Important To Have Incentives In Bitcoin And Other Cryptocurrencies

American billionaire entrepreneur and investor Mark Cuban defended the incentive mechanisms of major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ether (CRYPTO: ETH).

What Happened: In a Twitter thread initiated on Tuesday, Mira Hurley — a Twitter personality focused on promoting Nano (CRYPTO: NANO) — suggested that the incentives of maintaining cryptocurrency networks by miners and alike cause centralization over time.

According to her, paying miners to secure the network creates businesses where the economics of scale and incentives cause big players to get bigger over time.

Networks such as Bitcoin rely on decentralization and the absence of a trusted third party for security, as no one has the ability to interfere with the network's correct operation is how this system has managed to operate correctly for over ten years so far.

Hurley claimed that Nano solves this issue by not having any fees or inflation and simply not paying anyone to maintain its blockchain.

She believes that "without rewards, the inherent pressure of centralization over time is removed."

Validation, she explained, is done simply to help maintain a service that one finds useful or protect one's investments in Nano.

"Those that derive value from the network want the network to keep running," Hurley explained.

Read also: Mark Cuban On Why Polygon (MATIC) Is 'Destroying Everybody Else' In Crypto

But according to Cuban, "no fee networks end up being the most centralized are prone to failure "like other communities that don't have incentives they are dominated by a few players."

While he admitted that developers may see value in hosting a network-validating node, they still need revenue to live.

He added that while such nodes require little power, they still need someone to monitor, upgrade, and manage it.

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Fintech Entrepreneurship Markets Tech General

Related Articles

Fintech Focus For June 24, 2021

Litecoin Completes Integration Into Wanchain's Fully Decentralized Cross-Chain Infrastructure

Interoperability between different blockchains and their ecosystems has been one of the primary pursuits of the crypto industry for some time now. read more

Analysis Of The Potential Of Blockchain To Complement The Healthcare Sector Of The Economy

Blockchain technology has massive applications in almost every industry out there, and while some have accepted it with open arms, others are a bit more reserved and skeptical. Take healthcare as an example. read more

Wednesday's Market Minute: Narrative Destruction In Bitcoin Will Exact A Heavy Toll

Stock prices move based on what a company earns and stories about what that company will earn in the future. The company only tells us four times a year how much they actually earn; the rest of the time, stories do the work. Narrative is an extremely powerful force in markets, and its relevance scales up in accordance with the murkiness of an asset’s “true” value. read more