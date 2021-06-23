fbpx
Cathie Wood Loads Up Heavily On Bitcoin Plays Coinbase, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust On Dip

byRachit Vats
June 23, 2021 4:03 am
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Tuesday snapped up 214,718 shares, estimated to be worth about $47.76 million, in Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN). 

Shares of the cryptocurrency exchange, which have fallen about 7% over the past week, closed marginally lower at $222.47 on Tuesday.

Wood’s firm deployed the Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKK) to buy the shares of the cryptocurrency exchange. The investment firm also holds the shares of the company via the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE:ARKW) and the Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSE:ARKF).

Ark's stake in COIN is currently valued at $1.05 billion with about 4.7 million shares. In comparison, Ark Invest holds about 4.86 million shares, worth about $3.04 billion on 4.9 million shares, in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), its largest holding.

See Also: Cathie Wood, Bullish On Bitcoin, Lifts Coinbase Stake Above $1B, Snaps Up More UiPath Shares

The New York-based investment firm also snapped up over 1 million shares, estimated to be worth about $29.3 in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC:GBTC), the largest Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) fund.

GBTC shares closed 1.12% higher at $28.01 on Tuesday but have fallen about 16% since June 14. Bitcoin traded 4.3% higher at $34,033.74 at press time. It's down about 15% over a trailing seven-day period.

Ark deployed ARKW to buy the shares of the bitcoin fund. No other ETF holds the shares of Grayscale. 

The investment firm holds about 8.5 million shares, worth about $238.8 million in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust.

The popular investment firm also made its fourth straight buy in biotechnology company Quantum-Si Inc (NASDAQ:QSI), snapping up 18,700 shares, estimated to be worth about $190,553.

Another key Ark trade on Tuesday included selling some shares of Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG). 

