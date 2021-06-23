fbpx
If You Invested $1,000 In Dogecoin When Elon Musk Made His SNL Appearance, Here's How Much You Would Have Now

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
June 23, 2021 12:13 am
If You Invested $1,000 In Dogecoin When Elon Musk Made His SNL Appearance, Here's How Much You Would Have Now

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk made an appearance on “Saturday Night Live” on May 8 in an episode that was expected to feature Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) heavily.

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE) 

Musk did not disappoint, mentioning the meme coin during his opening monologue. The Tesla CEO also appeared as a financial expert during a skit and called DOGE a “hustle.”

DOGE Investment: If an investor got inspired to invest $1,000 in DOGE on the day Musk appeared on “Saturday Night Live,” here is how much they would have today.

See Also: Here's Why Elon Musk Won't Win An Emmy For 'SNL' Hosting Gig

Investing $1,000 in Dogecoin at its intraday peak of $0.74 would have secured 1,351.35 DOGE for the investors.

This is also the all-time high level for the Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency, which is now trading 71.14% below those highs at $0.215.

DOGE traded 5.03% higher over 24 hours leading up to press time.

At the current price, the $1,000 investment made on the day Saturday Night Live featuring Musk aired would only be worth $290.54.

Doggone Returns: The $1,000 investment translated into a 70.94% loss for the investor, but it is worth keeping in mind that DOGE has returned 4,306.31% gains since the year began.

The meme cryptocurrency has a market cap of $27.70 billion, making it the seventh currency in terms of market capitalization, as per CoinMarketCap data.

Read Next: Dogecoin As An Asset 'Accurately Reflects' Current Economic Climate, Says FTX CEO

Photo: Screenshot of "Lloyd Ostertag" on "Weekend Update" as he says "To the moooon!"

