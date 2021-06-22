fbpx
QQQ
+ 2.15
345.59
+ 0.62%
DIA
+ 3.22
335.56
+ 0.95%
SPY
+ 2.53
420.07
+ 0.6%
TLT
+ 0.23
143.04
+ 0.16%
GLD
-0.11
166.25
-0.07%

Van Eck CEO Insists Bitcoin ETF Is A Good Idea After SEC Delays The Decision Once Again

byAdrian Zmudzinski
June 22, 2021 5:49 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Van Eck CEO Insists Bitcoin ETF Is A Good Idea After SEC Delays The Decision Once Again

Jan Van Eck, the CEO of asset manager Van Eck Associate, urged the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to approve a Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) exchange-traded fund due to investor demand.

What Happened: According to a Tuesday CNBC report, Van Eck said that the regulator “should approve a Bitcoin ETF” since “the only alternative investors have is a closed-end fund that trades it at a 40% premium or 20% discount.” 

According to CNBC, he was presumably hinting at the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC:GBTC), known to be often trading at a premium or discount.

Van Eck’s comments follow SEC’s decision to yet again delay the regulator’s decision to approve the VanEck Bitcoin Trust for the second time, requesting comment from interested parties on how this decision could impact markets.

The asset manager’s CEO also mentioned Bitcoin futures, claiming that they “aren't any better,” adding a futures-based fund “underperformed Bitcoin by 22% last year and 8% this year.”

What Else: Ric Edelman, the No. 1 registered investment advisor in the United States and the founder of Edelman Financial Engines, also said that integrating Bitcoin into portfolios would “be so much easier and simpler if there was a Bitcoin ETF.”

At the same time, he admits that investors have to act instead of waiting because “by the time the SEC says yes to it, Bitcoin might be $100,000.” 

Read also: What Is Crypto ETFs?

“You’re going to miss out, so, you’ve got to move on with the investment opportunities that do exist,” he concluded.

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Fintech News Futures Management SEC Markets Tech Media General

Related Articles

JPMorgan Still Bearish On Bitcoin, Expects Decline To $25,000: Report

JPMorgan Chase & Co anticipate a further decline in the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) in the coming weeks. read more

Cathie Wood Loads Up Heavily On Bitcoin Plays Coinbase, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust On Dip

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Tuesday snapped up 214,718 shares, estimated to be worth about $47.76 million, in Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN).  read more

Will Ethereum Recover Stronger Than Bitcoin? Goldman Sachs Thinks So

What Happened: Ethereum’s daily trading volumes nearly doubled Bitcoin’s on Tuesday, leading market participants to wonder if new money favored the second largest crypto asset over the first. read more

Where Bitcoin Headed Next Depends On Stock Market? So Says Crypto Big Shot Barry Silbert

Digital Currency Group CEO Barry Silbert said Sunday on social media that the direction of the cryptocurrency market will be determined by the stock market in the near future. read more