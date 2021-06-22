fbpx
QQQ
+ 2.50
341.87
+ 0.72%
DIA
+ 0.71
338.07
+ 0.21%
SPY
+ 2.05
418.81
+ 0.49%
TLT
-0.04
143.33
-0.03%
GLD
-0.20
167.15
-0.12%

Paxos CEO: Cryptocurrencies Are Replatforming Financial System, Corrections Are Healthy

byAdam Eckert
June 22, 2021 2:41 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Paxos CEO: Cryptocurrencies Are Replatforming Financial System, Corrections Are Healthy

The cryptocurrency movement is about replatforming the financial system, co-founder and CEO of Paxos Charles Cascarilla said Tuesday on CNBC's "Squawk On The Street."

What Happened: More than 90% of China's Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) mining capacity was reportedly shut down after authorities ordered a halt to Bitcoin mining in Sichuan. Bitcoin continues to trend lower as the crackdown on mining intensifies in China.

Related Link: China's Cryptocurrency Mining Crackdown Intensifies, Spreads To Sichuan

The recent crackdown on crypto mining in China will likely cause short-term volatility and impact the near-term adoption of cryptocurrencies, but it will actually put cryptocurrency in a stronger place fundamentally, Cascarilla told CNBC.

Nothing goes up in a straight line, he said, adding that the recent events are positive for crypto longer-term. 

Cryptocurrency mining represents freedom and open access while China focuses on maintaining control, the CEO said. 

Mining can easily be done in different locations and it will, he said.

Cascarilla's Crypto Outlook: Transformative technologies don't immediately shift to their end states; rather, the transformation happens in stages, Cascarilla said. 

In 18 months, Cascarilla told CNBC he expects that nearly everyone will have access to crypto through digital wallets. 

Instead of focusing on the short-term ups and downs, investors should look out five to 10 years, he said. 

The crypto corrections are healthy for the overall cryptocurrency markets, Cascarilla said. 

See Also: Why Is Bitcoin Tanking Today?

Price Action: Bitcoin is up 4.9% year-to-date.

At last check Tuesday, Bitcoin was up 1.92% at $33,104.41. 

Image by Pete Linforth from Pixabay.

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Long Ideas Markets Media Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Jim Cramer Says He Has Sold Almost All Of His Bitcoin Amid Plunge, 'Don't Need It'

CNBC host Jim Cramer said he has sold nearly all of its holdings in apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) amid the recent plunge in cryptocurrency prices. read more

Crypto of the Day: SushiSwap (SUSHI)

Despite the recent plummet in the cryptocurrency markets, SushiSwap is up over 7% in the past 24 hours. This token, built on Ethereum’s blockchain, is part of the revolutionary decentralized finance (DeFi) industry. DeFi aims to replace the need for financial institutions through code on the blockchain. read more

If You Invested $1,000 In Litecoin One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Investors who have owned stocks in the past year have generally experienced some big gains. But there is no question some big-name cryptocurrencies have left the stock market in the dust. read more

Bitcoin Futures Briefly Turn Positive For Session, Pare Gains; Down 0.4%