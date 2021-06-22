Why Bitcoin-Related Stocks Are Trading Lower Again Today

Shares of several crypto-related companies, including Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) and Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) are trading lower by 6% and 4.2%, respectively, after the China Central Bank summoned some banks and payment institutions on crypto speculations and urged banks and payment companies to promptly cut payment channels for cryptocurrency trading.

Bitcoin is trading lower by around 10% at $30,000 at press time Tuesday.

Marathon Digital focuses on mining digital assets. It owns crypto-currency mining machines and a data center to mine digital assets. The company operates in the Digital Currency Blockchain segment and its crypto-currency machines are located in Canada.

Riot Blockchain is focused on building, supporting and operating blockchain technologies. The company's portfolio consists of Verady, Tesspay, Coinsquare and others.