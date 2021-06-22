fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.73
343.63
+ 0.21%
DIA
-1.03
339.81
-0.3%
SPY
-0.33
421.19
-0.08%
TLT
-0.61
143.90
-0.43%
GLD
-0.66
167.61
-0.39%

Why Bitcoin-Related Stocks Are Trading Lower Again Today

byHenry Khederian
June 22, 2021 9:37 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Shares of several crypto-related companies, including Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) and Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) are trading lower by 6% and 4.2%, respectively, after the China Central Bank summoned some banks and payment institutions on crypto speculations and urged banks and payment companies to promptly cut payment channels for cryptocurrency trading.

Bitcoin is trading lower by around 10% at $30,000 at press time Tuesday. 

Marathon Digital focuses on mining digital assets. It owns crypto-currency mining machines and a data center to mine digital assets. The company operates in the Digital Currency Blockchain segment and its crypto-currency machines are located in Canada.

Riot Blockchain is focused on building, supporting and operating blockchain technologies. The company's portfolio consists of Verady, Tesspay, Coinsquare and others.

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Short Ideas Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Bitcoin-Related Stocks Are Trading Higher Today

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) and Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) are trading higher Wednesday as the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) recovers from its recent lows. read more

Why Bitcoin Mining Stocks Are Trading Lower Today

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) mining stocks Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) and Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) are trading lower Wednesday morning as Bitcoin falls to new four-month lows.</ read more

Why Is Marathon Digital's Stock Trading Lower Today?

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) is trading lower Thursday morning as Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk continues to criticize the increasing energy usage of Bitcoin (CRYPTO:B read more

Why Riot Blockchain, Overstock And Marathon Patent Are Trading Higher Today

Bitcoin hit a new all-time on Wednesday, topping the $20,000 level for the first time and in turn has lifted a number of crypto-related stocks. read more