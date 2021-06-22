fbpx
QQQ
+ 1.73
340.90
+ 0.5%
DIA
+ 5.77
327.19
+ 1.73%
SPY
+ 5.82
409.10
+ 1.4%
TLT
-2.44
148.17
-1.67%
GLD
+ 2.00
162.93
+ 1.21%

Why Is Bitcoin Tanking Today?

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
June 22, 2021 12:01 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Is Bitcoin Tanking Today?

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has tanked over 18.5% over the last seven days and was down over 6% on a 24-hour basis.

What Happened: The apex cryptocurrency traded 6.12% lower at $32,928.97 over 24 hours and was down 18.61% over a seven-day period at press time.

See Also: How To Buy Bitcoin (BTC)

BTC market capitalization stood at $614.87 billion at press time, a decline of 6.48% over 24 hours. Trading volumes rose 59.23% to $57.62 billion in the same period.

Why Is It Moving? China’s central bank, The People’s Bank of China, instructed the country’s major financial institutions to stop providing trading, clearing and settlement for cryptocurrency transactions, as per a statement, first reported by CoinDesk.

Financial institutions and banks have agreed to fall in line and follow the PBOC’s guidelines, noted CoinDesk.

The latest action from China’s central bank comes after a crackdown by Chinese authorities on mining in the country’s Sichuan province, which is a major cryptocurrency mining center.

The environmental concerns related to Bitcoin mining, brought on by Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, also likely continue to contribute to the weakness. 

MicroStrategy Inc. (NASDAQ:MSTR) on Monday announced acquiring additional bitcoins, with total holdings now crossing over 105,000 BTC.

Bitcoin’s decline is not isolated, other cryptocurrencies like Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) have also tanked, with Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) falling below the psychologically important $2,000 mark.

Read Next: Dogecoin Bear Barry Silbert Says 99% Of Cryptocurrencies Are Overpriced

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Bitcoin Bull Michael Saylor On Ethereum, Altcoins Says 'There Is Place For Everybody'

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) CEO Michael Saylor said there is a place for all cryptocurrencies in an interview with CNBC’s “Fast Money” program Tuesday. read more

MicroStrategy Announces $1B Stock Offering With Plans To Buy More Bitcoin With Proceeds

What Happened: Shares of business intelligence firm MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) surged over 15% on Monday after the company said it would sell $1 billion worth of its shares over time. read more

Tesla, MicroStrategy, Riot Blockchain Stocks Up As Bitcoin Regains Strength At $40,000 Level

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has seen significant gains today, as well as stocks of companies related to the world's top cryptocurrency following Elon Musk's reassuring tweet indicating that Tesla will accept the leading cryptocurrency again. read more

Republic Of The Savior: The Downsides Of El Salvador As A Poster Boy For Bitcoin

El Salvador's Chaparrastique (San Miguel) volcano with Bitcoin "laser eyes" added. Image via Twitter user @Alexa_Alexa____. Bitcoin's New Plunge Protection Team read more