You Can Now Buy Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum Alongside Apples, Oranges At H-E-B's Houston Stores

Those living in the Lone Star State will be able to buy Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) along with their apples and oranges soon.

What Happened: Digital currency machine or DCM operator Coin Cloud is about to put its two-thousandth kiosk in a grocery store operated by H-E-B, a San Antonio, Texas-based chain, as per a statement.

A representative for H-E-B confirmed that the pilot program will be centered around 29 stores in the Houston area, Houston Chronicle reported.

“As we continue to expand, retailers will become increasingly aware of the important role digital currency plays in the future and how Coin Cloud’s expansive rollout of DCMs will help them meet the forward-looking needs of their shoppers from a technological and financial standpoint,” said Chris McAlary, Founder and CEO of Coin Cloud.

Why It Matters: The machines will allow H-E-B customers to purchase over 30 cryptocurrencies using their debit or credit cards, as per the Chronicle.

Cryptocurrencies have been on a tear this year with DOGE rising over 5748% since 2021 began and Ethereum soaring over 200%. Gains in BTC have been modest comparatively at 21.85%

At press time on a 24 hours basis, BTC traded 0.61% lower at $35,392.65, ETH traded 1.58% higher at $2,214.84, and DOGE traded 4.04% lower at $0.27.

Platforms run by Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN), Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SQ), and Square Inc (NYSE:SQ) also offer access to cryptocurrencies.

Additionally, cryptocurrencies can also be traded on a peer-to-peer basis.

