fbpx
QQQ
-2.71
348.05
-0.78%
DIA
-5.86
344.51
-1.73%
SPY
-7.07
429.04
-1.68%
TLT
+ 2.69
140.35
+ 1.88%
GLD
-0.87
166.72
-0.52%

You Can Now Buy Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum Alongside Apples, Oranges At H-E-B's Houston Stores

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
June 20, 2021 11:11 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
You Can Now Buy Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum Alongside Apples, Oranges At H-E-B's Houston Stores

Those living in the Lone Star State will be able to buy Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) along with their apples and oranges soon.

What Happened: Digital currency machine or DCM operator Coin Cloud is about to put its two-thousandth kiosk in a grocery store operated by H-E-B, a San Antonio, Texas-based chain, as per a statement. 

See Also: How To Buy Cryptocurrency

A representative for H-E-B confirmed that the pilot program will be centered around 29 stores in the Houston area, Houston Chronicle reported.

“As we continue to expand, retailers will become increasingly aware of the important role digital currency plays in the future and how Coin Cloud’s expansive rollout of DCMs will help them meet the forward-looking needs of their shoppers from a technological and financial standpoint,” said Chris McAlary, Founder and CEO of Coin Cloud.

Why It Matters: The machines will allow H-E-B customers to purchase over 30 cryptocurrencies using their debit or credit cards, as per the Chronicle.

Cryptocurrencies have been on a tear this year with DOGE rising over 5748% since 2021 began and Ethereum soaring over 200%. Gains in BTC have been modest comparatively at 21.85% 

See Also: Dogecoin Co-Founder's Crappy Doodle NFT, Made In His 'Underwear,' Sells For 1500x Over Asking Price

At press time on a 24 hours basis, BTC traded 0.61% lower at $35,392.65, ETH traded 1.58% higher at $2,214.84, and DOGE traded 4.04% lower at $0.27.

Platforms run by Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN), Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SQ), and Square Inc (NYSE:SQ) also offer access to cryptocurrencies.

Additionally, cryptocurrencies can also be traded on a peer-to-peer basis.

Read Next: EXCLUSIVE: Dogecoin Mania Didn't Prove 'The End Of Crypto,' So They Launched Commercial Toilet Paper-Backer Tetherino, 'The Most Ridiculous Cryptocurrency' Ever

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

Here's What's Happening In India's Uncertain Crypto Landscape

What Happened: After several conflicting reports over the course of the past few months, India may now move to officially classify cryptocurrency as an asset class. read more

Amp Crypto Continues To Strike Gains As Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Drop Lower

The global cryptocurrency market capitalization fell 6% to $1.6 trillion on Wednesday night as major coins saw a decline, but digital collateral token Amp (AMP) continued its upward march. read more

Coinbase Co-Founder Says Don't Be Quick To Dismiss Dogecoin. A 'Good Meme' Can Manifest Into 'Concrete Progress'

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc.’s (NASDAQ: COIN) co-founder Fred Ehrsam feels that a “good meme” like Dogecoin (DOGE) should not be dismissed quickly as it could later manifest into more “concrete progress.”   read more

Bitcoin Hovers Around $40K As Ethereum, Dogecoin Drop Lower, Small Coins Strike Big Gains

Bitcoin (BTC) traded below the psychologically important $40,000 mark on Tuesday night, while Ethereum (ETH) hovered above the $2,500 level. read more