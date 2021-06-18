fbpx
Did Popular Twitch Streamer Adin Ross Admit To Promoting Crypto Token?

byChris Katje
June 18, 2021 11:43 am
Did Popular Twitch Streamer Adin Ross Admit To Promoting Crypto Token?

With so many new cryptocurrency projects hitting the market, it’s important for investors to know what they are holding. A recent example could be the fall of a coin backed by a popular social media influencer.

What Happened: Adin Ross, who has 4.1 million followers on Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN)-owned Twitch, admitted to being paid to promote Milf Token.

“Chat by the way that Milf token s*it I did awhile back, I already told you guys don’t buy that s*it,” Ross said in a Just Chatting stream on Twitch.

A Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) account points out that Ross’s tweet did not include #AD in it, which is typically used when the poster is being paid to make the posting.

“I got paid a bag to do that s*it, I hope none of you guys actually bought it.”

Related Link: Soulja Boy Accidentally Reveals How Much He Got Paid To Promote Crypto Project

Why It’s Important: As new people flood the cryptocurrency market, they often follow people with large social media followings.

Ross has 4.1 million users on Twitch, over 640,000 on Twitter and over 680,000 followers on YouTube, a unit of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL).

A tweet from Ross that was shared by Milf Token that promoted the coin has since been deleted.

Milf Token is down 15% Friday to $0.00005627. The coin has traded between .00005618 and $.001705.

