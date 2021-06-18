Pro Wrestler MJF Creates His Own Crypto Because Bitcoin, Dogecoin Are 'Garbage'

American professional wrestler Maxwell Jacob Friedman, belonging to All Elite Wrestling, has launched his own cryptocurrency.

What Happened: Friedman announced the launch of $MJF, a creator coin, on Twitter on Thursday. The pro wrestler partnered with Rally Network, which is known to enable creators to launch their own cryptocurrencies on the Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) blockchain. The $MJF tokens will be swappable with Rally Network’s native ERC-20 token $RLY.

Doge? Garbage Bitcoin? Garbage. $MJF COIN? … Better than you and you know it! Click the link after reading.

“By masterfully creating my own coin, I’m giving you a way to be part of my personal economy,” Friedman said in a note to his fans. “I can’t think of anything smarter to be a part of, since I will go down as the greatest star who’s ever lived.”

Friedman maintained a disparaging tone throughout his message, perhaps for comical effect, and said buying his creator coins with the Rally Network should be easy "even for the dumbest of the dumb with a credit card."

Why It Matters: Friedman described cryptocurrency as "the future" but, at the same, dubbed Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) to be "garbage."

The launch of Friedman’s token comes at a time when cryptocurrencies are seeing increased adoption as community currencies; creator tokens allow influencers to create their economies independent of other platforms.

Oregon-based rock band Portugal The Man has the most-traded coin on the Rally Network called PTM Coin. Other popular creator coins include Kevin Chou Coin, KSK Honda Coin, Allie Coin, and Gen.G Strike Coin.

Price Action: Rally token traded 2.3% higher at $0.6765 at press time on Friday.

