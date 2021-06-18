Dogecoin Co-Founder's Crappy Doodle NFT, Made In His 'Underwear,' Sells For 1500x Over Asking Price

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) co-creator Billy Markus’ “Crappy Dogecoin Doodle” non-fungible token, or NFT, art that he created in his "underwear" just like the meme coin, attracted a bid of $3,192.

What Happened: The NFT is a digital image that states “Dog Money Is THE FUTURE” above a supposed image of a Dogecoin. The artwork is embellished with several scribbles like “such art,” “wow,” and “many effort.”

Screenshot From Rarible, an NFT Marketplace

Markus said on Twitter on Thursday that the bid was 1500 times above his initial asking price and told his followers on the social media platform that he would “keep making them if people want them.”

The first “Crappy Dogecoin Doodle” NFT sold for 1500x over my initial asking price, so I guess there’s demand? I’ll keep making them if people want them This next one is supposed to be a dogecoin: https://t.co/8QFjnVVMrE Like $DOGE itself, doodles are made in my underwear. pic.twitter.com/wJ50WHBlR2 — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) June 17, 2021

DOGE traded 2.62% lower at $0.30 at press time over 24-hours. The meme coin is down 5.49% over a seven-day period.

It was up 0.73% against Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) over a 24-hour period. BTC traded 2.89% lower at $37,638.08 in the same time frame.

Why It Matters: Last month, Markus’ NFT titled “Capped Doge” was sold for $70,000. He also sold some other pieces titled “Dogecoin Alpha” and “Doughge.”

Another Markus NFT is currently on sale on Rarible, which is the first in the series of “Crappy Dogecoin Doodles.” The piece called “Dogecoin” is a doodle of a coin with an animal drawn on the face, which according to Markus is supposed to be a Shiba Inu.

A total of 420 editions are on sale, out of which 368 were available as of press time. The editions are priced from 0.069 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), which translates to $161.94 at press time when ETH traded at $2,346.95.

