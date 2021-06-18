fbpx
QQQ
+ 4.33
336.68
+ 1.27%
DIA
-2.13
342.89
-0.63%
SPY
-0.15
422.26
-0.04%
TLT
+ 2.11
138.82
+ 1.5%
GLD
-5.16
176.27
-3.02%

Dogecoin Co-Founder's Crappy Doodle NFT, Made In His 'Underwear,' Sells For 1500x Over Asking Price

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
June 18, 2021 12:03 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Dogecoin Co-Founder's Crappy Doodle NFT, Made In His 'Underwear,' Sells For 1500x Over Asking Price

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) co-creator Billy Markus’ “Crappy Dogecoin Doodle” non-fungible token, or NFT, art that he created in his "underwear" just like the meme coin, attracted a bid of $3,192.

What Happened: The NFT is a digital image that states “Dog Money Is THE FUTURE” above a supposed image of a Dogecoin. The artwork is embellished with several scribbles like “such art,” “wow,” and “many effort.”

Screenshot From Rarible, an NFT Marketplace

Markus said on Twitter on Thursday that the bid was 1500 times above his initial asking price and told his followers on the social media platform that he would “keep making them if people want them.”

DOGE traded 2.62% lower at $0.30 at press time over 24-hours. The meme coin is down 5.49% over a seven-day period. 

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

It was up 0.73% against Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) over a 24-hour period. BTC traded 2.89% lower at $37,638.08 in the same time frame.

Why It Matters: Last month, Markus’ NFT titled “Capped Doge” was sold for $70,000. He also sold some other pieces titled “Dogecoin Alpha” and “Doughge.”

See Also: Dogecoin LGBTQ+ Pride-Themed NFT's Partial Proceeds To Go To 'It Gets Better' Project Because 'Do Only Good Everyday'

Another Markus NFT is currently on sale on Rarible, which is the first in the series of “Crappy Dogecoin Doodles.” The piece called “Dogecoin” is a doodle of a coin with an animal drawn on the face, which according to Markus is supposed to be a Shiba Inu.

A total of 420 editions are on sale, out of which 368 were available as of press time. The editions are priced from 0.069 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), which translates to $161.94 at press time when ETH traded at $2,346.95.

Read Next: Dogecoin-SpaceX 'To The Moon' Mission Will Involve Selling 'Space Art' As NFTs

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

JOIN ZINGERNATION and Earn Rewards

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Slip Further As Theta Fuel Extends 2021 Gains

Major cryptocurrencies exhibited weakness on Thursday night with the global cryptocurrency market capitalization declining 2.06% to $1.57 trillion, however, Theta Fuel (TFUEL), the gas token of Theta Network, struck major gains. read more

Doge Car Returns To NASCAR: How To Get Merchandise And Bet On The Car To Win

A racing car featuring one of the most popular cryptocurrencies will be in a NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, June 19. read more

Could Mattel Shares Race Higher With Hot Wheels NFT Launch?

The latest public company to tackle the non-fungible token market is Mattel with a planned launch centered on its Hot Wheels brand. What Happened: Three NFTs from the Hot Wheels NFT Garage Series will go up for auction starting on June 22. read more

Dogecoin, Ethereum Collaboration Is Here? Loopring Says Has Made Vitalik Buterin's Suggestion A Reality

Loopring said that meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE) is now available on Ethereum Layer-2 via renDOGE (RENDOGE), noting that the move is in line with Ethereum (ETH) co-creator Vitalik Buterin’s suggestion. read more