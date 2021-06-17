fbpx
iTrustCapital Integrates with Coinbase Custody for Crypto IRA / 401k Digital Asset Storage

byiTrustCapital
June 17, 2021 4:03 pm
iTrustCapital Integrates with Coinbase Custody for Crypto IRA / 401k Digital Asset Storage

iTrustCapital, a Long Beach-based Crypto IRA / 401k platform, announced their integration with Coinbase Custody to help secure platform Digital Assets.

According to a press release, the platform, which secures over $1 billion in assets, will integrate with Coinbase Custody, one of the industry’s leading cold storage providers.

“Security is arguably the most important thing in the entire industry. This becomes even more important when considering things like retirement account funds. Coinbase Custody is one of the clear leaders when it comes to digital asset security.” said Anthony Bertolino, Director of Brand.

Brett Tejpaul, Head of Institutional Coverage at Coinbase, added “In a big step forward for the Crypto IRA industry, we are excited that iTrust Capital has selected Coinbase Custody to custody and secure Digital Assets on the iTrustCapital platform.”

Investors are able to securely invest in crypto assets within their self-directed IRA accounts on the iTrustCapital platform knowing that their assets are securely stored. This avoids the worry of managing and storing private keys, which is often for more sophisticated technologists who are willing to accept the risks that come with storing their own crypto.

Todd Southwick, Chief Executive Officer of iTrustCapital noted that “this asset class is growing at a rapid pace. Investors are wanting access but are not willing to sacrifice security. This is why we prioritize security and user experience.”

For learning more about iTrustCapital and their Coinbase Custody integration, head to www.iTrustCapital.com

