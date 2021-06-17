Doge Car Returns To NASCAR: How To Get Merchandise And Bet On The Car To Win

A racing car featuring one of the most popular cryptocurrencies will be in a NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, June 19.

The Race: The number 99 Dogecar driven by Stefan Parsons will race in the Tennessee Lottery 250. The race will air on NBCSN, a unit of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA), at 3:30 p.m. EST.

The car driven by Parsons will have the meme-based cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) as the primary logo on the car. The “Dogecar” previously raced in the Alsco Uniforms 300 in March.

How to Bet On Dogecar: Parsons is a part-time NASCAR Xfinity series driver and has had limited results. In his 2021 races, Parsons finished 13th, 31st, 36th, 18th, 20th, 23rd and 35th. Parsons finished in 23rd place in the last race to feature the Dogecar. Parsons has not started higher than 21st this season.

Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG) offers limited betting on the Tennessee Lottery 250.

Kyle Busch is the favorite at odds of -134 to win and -560 to finish in the top three. Justin Allgaier and Austin Cindric follow Busch with odds of +550 to win and +135 to finish in the top three.

There are betting odds for 23 drivers for the Tennessee Lottery 250 but Parsons is not one of them. Instead, bettors would have to place a wager on Any Other Driver, which is offered at odds of +6600 to win and +1300 to finish in the top three.

BetMGM, a unit of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM), is offering Any Other Driver at odds of +10,000 to win but does not have an option to select Any Other Driver for top three or top five betting.

Dogecar Merchandise: Earlier this year, a 1:24 diecast model of the Dogecar was offered. The replica that sold for $52.99 is sold out and has seen product delays, with the shipping date now Oct. 31, 2021.

Springrates is offering new merchandise for the Dogecar including a To The Moon Shirt with the Dogecar for $25 and items like hats, stickers and more.

Customers at the Springrates merch store can even use Dogecoin to make their purchase along with options like Paypal and Apple Pay.

DOGE Price Action: Dogecoin is trading at $0.306, down 1.84% Thursday afternoon.