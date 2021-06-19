fbpx
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin When 'The Simpsons' First Mentioned, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

byChris Katje
June 19, 2021 9:55 am
Since 1989, “The Simpsons” has entertained fans around the world and provided references to pop culture and current world events.

An episode in 2013 featured the first mention of Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) on the show.

Simpsons Episode: An episode called “Yellow Subterfuge” aired Dec. 8, 2013, on Fox, a unit of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX). The episode was part of season 25 and 537th overall episode of the series. 

Among the plotlines in the episode was Krusty the Klown going broke. Lisa Simpson encourages him to sell the foreign rights to his show for broadcasts in other countries.

“Krusty are you broke?” Lisa asks.

“Yeah all it takes is some bad luck at the ponies, worse luck in the Bitcoin market, heavy investment in a high-end bookmark company,” Krusty says.

The exchange is featured in a tweet from Jon Erlichman, who regularly tweets on business history and stocks.

Related Link: If You Invested $1,000 In Dogecoin, AMC And GameStop On Jan. 1, Here’s How Much You’d Have Now

Investing In Bitcoin After Simpsons Episode: If a viewer of “The Simpsons” was so enticed to invest in Bitcoin following the comment from Krusty the Klown, they would have done quite well.

On Dec. 8, 2013, Bitcoin had an average price of $795.87 according to CoinMarketCap.

A $1,000 investment in Bitcoin on that day would have bought 1.2565 Bitcoins. That same 1.2565 Bitcoins would be valued at $48,521.05 on June 17, 2021, based on the current $38,616.04 price of Bitcoin.

Not a horrible return for watching one of the most beloved animated comedies of all time.

