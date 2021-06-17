fbpx
QQQ
+ 4.92
336.10
+ 1.44%
DIA
-2.12
342.88
-0.62%
SPY
+ 0.13
421.98
+ 0.03%
TLT
+ 2.98
137.95
+ 2.11%
GLD
-4.40
175.51
-2.57%

This Cryptocurrency Has Escaped The Bloodbath

byMark Putrino
June 17, 2021 2:07 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
This Cryptocurrency Has Escaped The Bloodbath

There’s a bloodbath going on in the cryptocurrency markets. In the past two months, the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has fallen from $63,000 to around $38,000. And over the last month, the price of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) has dropped from $4,200 to current levels around $2,400.

Almost every other cryptocurrency has followed them lower.

But AMP (CRYPTO: AMP) is different. Last week it started trading on Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN). This has led to a rally.

There’s a good chance that some of the money that is coming out of the other cryptos is going into AMP and that is pushing it up. If the bloodbath continues, AMP could move even higher.

amp.png

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets

