fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.00
341.01
+ 0%
DIA
-0.02
340.78
-0.01%
SPY
+ 0.15
421.96
+ 0.04%
TLT
+ 0.00
140.93
+ 0%
GLD
-0.02
171.13
-0.01%

Dogecoin, Ethereum Collaboration Is Here? Loopring Says Has Made Vitalik Buterin's Suggestion A Reality

byMadhukumar Warrier
June 17, 2021 5:29 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Dogecoin, Ethereum Collaboration Is Here? Loopring Says Has Made Vitalik Buterin's Suggestion A Reality

Loopring said that meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE) is now available on Ethereum Layer-2 via renDOGE (RENDOGE), noting that the move is in line with Ethereum (ETH) co-creator Vitalik Buterin’s suggestion.

 What Happened: Loopring, an Ethereum Layer-2 scaling protocol, said on Twitter that deposits are now open for liquidity provider tokens for the renDOGE-Ethereum pair.

Ethereum’s Layer 1 can handle about 15 transactions per second, while some Layer 2 projects are able to ramp it up to 4,000 transactions per second.

See Also: How to Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

renDOGE is a one-for-one representation of Dogecoin on Ethereum’s blockchain. It was launched in January by Ren, an open protocol that works to enable the movement of value between blockchains. The Open Ren Doge decentralized application or DApp allows people to mint and burn DOGE on Ethereum.

See Also: Amp Crypto Continues To Strike Gains As Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Drop Lower

Why It Matters: Buterin said earlier this month that he loves Dogecoin and suggested collaboration between the Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency and Ethereum for scalability.

“If Doge wants to somehow bridge to Ethereum and then people can trade Doge thousands of times a second inside of loopring, that would be amazing,” Buterin said.

The Ethereum co-creator had noted in a blog post last month that Tesla Inc. CEO (NASDAQ:TSLA) Elon Musk’s vision for Dogecoin may encounter technical roadblocks, noting that there were important but “quite subtle” technical factors that limit blockchain scaling.

Price Action: Ethereum is down 3.3% during the past 24 hours and is trading at $2,455.51 at press time, while Dogecoin traded 1.7% lower at $0.3134.

Read Next: Dogecoin-SpaceX 'To The Moon' Mission Will Involve Selling 'Space Art' As NFTs

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

JOIN ZINGERNATION and Earn Rewards

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

Dogecoin-SpaceX 'To The Moon' Mission Will Involve Selling 'Space Art' As NFTs

Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Geometric Energy Corporation’s plans to send a “DOGE-1 Mission to the Moon” also has a non-fungible token or NFT angle, Hypebeast reported Wednesday. read more

Coinbase Co-Founder Says Don't Be Quick To Dismiss Dogecoin. A 'Good Meme' Can Manifest Into 'Concrete Progress'

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc.’s (NASDAQ: COIN) co-founder Fred Ehrsam feels that a “good meme” like Dogecoin (DOGE) should not be dismissed quickly as it could later manifest into more “concrete progress.”   read more

Video: 5 Best New Songs About Elon Musk

Elon Musk has inspired an endless amount of news articles, but he has also been the focus of songwriters. read more

For Dogecoin To Succeed, Contribution Ranging From 'Making Memes' To Supporting 'Good Causes' Needed, Says Co-Founder

Dogecoin (DOGE) co-founder Billy Markus said the success of the meme cryptocurrency depends on contributions from Dogecoin holders in several ways, including “making memes” and “contributing to good causes.” read more