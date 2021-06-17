Dogecoin-SpaceX 'To The Moon' Mission Will Involve Selling 'Space Art' As NFTs

Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Geometric Energy Corporation’s plans to send a “DOGE-1 Mission to the Moon” also has a non-fungible token or NFT angle, Hypebeast reported Wednesday.

What Happened: The mission, announced in May — will involve the launch of “Space Art,” which will be sold as NFTs denominated in Dogecoin (DOGE), as per Hypebeast.

The artwork — which takes the shape of space plaques provided by Geometric Labs and Gamin Corporation, reportedly bears cryptocurrency project names “Rho,” “Beta,” “Kappa,” “Gamma,” and “Xi.”

DOGE traded 1.74% lower at $0.31 over 24-hours leading up to press time. The Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency has declined 8.16% over seven days.

Against Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), DOGE rose 1.94% and 2.96% respectively over 24-hours.

Why It Matters: The art included as a payload on the CubeSat satellite — to be launched by Geometric Energy and SpaceX — could be “programmable, changeable or even streamed back to Earth,” as per the public relations firm connected to the venture, Hypebeast reported.

This month, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) and SpaceX CEO Musk said “a new space race has begun” as cryptocurrency exchange Bitmex announced plans to send Bitcoin to the moon ahead of Dogecoin.

On Monday, SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) saw a spike after its CEO John Karony said the project’s chief blockchain officer was involved in the Dogecoin and SpaceX partnership.

