fbpx
QQQ
-1.25
343.51
-0.37%
DIA
-2.67
346.08
-0.78%
SPY
-2.22
426.70
-0.52%
TLT
-0.12
141.17
-0.09%
GLD
-2.96
177.01
-1.7%

Dogecoin-SpaceX 'To The Moon' Mission Will Involve Selling 'Space Art' As NFTs

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
June 16, 2021 10:22 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Dogecoin-SpaceX 'To The Moon' Mission Will Involve Selling 'Space Art' As NFTs

Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Geometric Energy Corporation’s plans to send a “DOGE-1 Mission to the Moon” also has a non-fungible token or NFT angle, Hypebeast reported Wednesday.

What Happened: The mission, announced in May — will involve the launch of “Space Art,” which will be sold as NFTs denominated in Dogecoin (DOGE), as per Hypebeast.

See Also: How to Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

The artwork — which takes the shape of space plaques provided by Geometric Labs and Gamin Corporation, reportedly bears cryptocurrency project names “Rho,” “Beta,” “Kappa,” “Gamma,” and “Xi.”

DOGE traded 1.74% lower at $0.31 over 24-hours leading up to press time. The Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency has declined 8.16% over seven days.

Against Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), DOGE rose 1.94% and 2.96% respectively over 24-hours.

Why It Matters: The art included as a payload on the CubeSat satellite — to be launched by Geometric Energy and SpaceX —  could be “programmable, changeable or even streamed back to Earth,” as per the public relations firm connected to the venture, Hypebeast reported.

See Also: Dogecoin Co-Founder's 'Capped Doge' NFT Goes For $70,000, 'Dogecoin Alpha,' Others Find Takers Too

This month, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) and SpaceX CEO Musk said “a new space race has begun” as cryptocurrency exchange Bitmex announced plans to send Bitcoin to the moon ahead of Dogecoin.

On Monday, SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) saw a spike after its CEO John Karony said the project’s chief blockchain officer was involved in the Dogecoin and SpaceX partnership.

Read Next: Elon Musk's Starlink Can Help Scale Up Dogecoin Without Protocol Changes, Proposes Researcher

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

JOIN ZINGERNATION and Earn Rewards

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

Coinbase Co-Founder Says Don't Be Quick To Dismiss Dogecoin. A 'Good Meme' Can Manifest Into 'Concrete Progress'

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc.’s (NASDAQ: COIN) co-founder Fred Ehrsam feels that a “good meme” like Dogecoin (DOGE) should not be dismissed quickly as it could later manifest into more “concrete progress.”   read more

Video: 5 Best New Songs About Elon Musk

Elon Musk has inspired an endless amount of news articles, but he has also been the focus of songwriters. read more

For Dogecoin To Succeed, Contribution Ranging From 'Making Memes' To Supporting 'Good Causes' Needed, Says Co-Founder

Dogecoin (DOGE) co-founder Billy Markus said the success of the meme cryptocurrency depends on contributions from Dogecoin holders in several ways, including “making memes” and “contributing to good causes.” read more

Amp Crypto Strikes Major Gains As Bitcoin Floats Above $40K, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Muted

Major cryptocurrencies were in the green on Monday night with Bitcoin (BTC) trading above the $40,000 level, but the top gainer at press time was the digital collateral token Amp (AMP). read more