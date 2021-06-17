fbpx
QQQ
-1.25
343.51
-0.37%
DIA
-2.67
346.08
-0.78%
SPY
-2.22
426.70
-0.52%
TLT
-0.12
141.17
-0.09%
GLD
-2.96
177.01
-1.7%

Amp Crypto Continues To Strike Gains As Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Drop Lower

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
June 16, 2021 9:23 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Amp Crypto Continues To Strike Gains As Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Drop Lower

The global cryptocurrency market capitalization fell 6% to $1.6 trillion on Wednesday night as major coins saw a decline, but digital collateral token Amp (AMP) continued its upward march.

What Happened: The apex cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (BTC), traded 3.58% lower at $38,622.41 over 24 hours, while Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.44% lower at $2,395.71 in the same period.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.48% lower at $0.31 at press time over 24 hours and 8.16% lower on a seven-day trailing basis.

Even so, DOGE managed to register 1.02% and 2.98% gains against both BTC and ETH respectively. 

AMP continued to appreciate and was up 12.2% at $0.11 at press time over 24 hours. In a seven-day window, the cryptocurrency has shot up 85.49%.

See Also: How To Buy Amp (AMP)

AMP was up 16.17% and 18.43% against BTC and ETH respectively over 24 hours.

Why It Matters: Amp claims to be able to collateralize any type of asset transfer — digital or physical. The token of the project has risen 1,580.67% since the year began.

Last week, AMP was listed on the Pro platform of Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN), which gave the price a major push.

See Also: Metal-Fan Bitcoiner's Meeting With El Salvador President Sparks Up Crypto Twitter

The cryptocurrency has broken out of the ascending triangle and is looking to bounce where formerly at the 10 cent point of resistance, as per Benzinga’s Tyler Bundy.

A decline in major cryptocurrencies is being widely attributed to a general pullback in assets after traders focused on Fed officials’ revised projection for hikes in interest rates by the end of 2023.

Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda said in a note that he expects risk assets including cryptocurrencies to see short-term pressure due to inflation.

While eleven Fed members see no change to interest rates through at least 2022, five forecast rates will rise by 0.25% by end of 2022 and two see a 0.5% rise. All but five members see at least one rate hike by the end of 2023.

Read Next: Dogecoin Bear Barry Silbert Says 99% Of Cryptocurrencies Are Overpriced

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

JOIN ZINGERNATION and Earn Rewards

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

What Is AMP Token And Where Might It Be Headed?

AMP Token (CRYPTO: AMP) is a new cryptocurrency that was just picked up by Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN). read more

Coinbase Co-Founder Says Don't Be Quick To Dismiss Dogecoin. A 'Good Meme' Can Manifest Into 'Concrete Progress'

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc.’s (NASDAQ: COIN) co-founder Fred Ehrsam feels that a “good meme” like Dogecoin (DOGE) should not be dismissed quickly as it could later manifest into more “concrete progress.”   read more

Bitcoin Hovers Around $40K As Ethereum, Dogecoin Drop Lower, Small Coins Strike Big Gains

Bitcoin (BTC) traded below the psychologically important $40,000 mark on Tuesday night, while Ethereum (ETH) hovered above the $2,500 level. read more

Why Are Shiba Inu And Chiliz Cryptocurrencies Surging Today?

Chiliz (CHZ) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) soared on Tuesday after Coinbase Global Inc’s (NASDAQ: COIN) Pro platform announced trading of the coins will commence this week. read more