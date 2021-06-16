fbpx
QQQ
-1.25
343.51
-0.37%
DIA
-2.67
346.08
-0.78%
SPY
-2.22
426.70
-0.52%
TLT
-0.12
141.17
-0.09%
GLD
-2.96
177.01
-1.7%

UK Financial Advisors Would Never Recommend Investing In Crypto Or 'Meme Stocks:' Poll

byAdrian Zmudzinski
June 16, 2021 6:33 pm
UK Financial Advisors Would Never Recommend Investing In Crypto Or 'Meme Stocks:' Poll

Nearly no UK independent financial advisers (IFAs) would recommend investing in cryptocurrencies or so-called "meme stocks."

What Happened: According to a Wednesday Reuters report, while 95% of UK IFAs would never recommend investing in meme stocks, only 93% would never advise investing in cryptocurrencies.

The poll in question was conducted by a data platform, Opinium, and it involved 200 local advisors.

The poll also revealed that 91% of IFAs would be concerned if a customer admitted to investing in either crypto or meme stocks, with one-third reporting that they noticed an increased interest in cryptocurrencies from clients this year.

Why It Matters: Interest in meme stocks surged only according to 14% of the advisors.

Meme stocks are securities that rise thanks to being shared and recommended on social media among retail traders, as opposed to usual technical and fundamental analysis.

Read also: Meme Stocks Are Back In Demand After Traders Circle Back From Bitcoin

The most famous one is GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME), which was bought en masse by retail traders motivated by an anti-establishment sentiment as they were trying to force major hedge funds out of business through a short squeeze.

