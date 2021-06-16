How To Buy Shiba Inu On Coinbase Pro

On June 17 at 12 p.m. ET, Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) will begin trading on the Coinbase Pro exchange.

How to buy: Coinbase Pro requires users to first purchase USDC, which can then be spent on SHIB and other supported cryptocurrencies. Alternatively, Coinbase allows you to send your assets from the Coinbase wallet to your Coinbase Pro wallet off-chain for free. If you have BTC or ETH on your Coinbase, you can send these assets to your Coinbase Pro wallet for free, and enter SHIBA through the SHIBA-BTC or the SHIBA-ETH trading pairs.

Shiba Inu is a doggy-themed cryptocurrency that aims to take the hype behind Dogecoin to a new level. The platform differentiates itself from Dogecoin with plans to launch its own decentralized exchange and NFT system.

While Dogecoin runs on its own blockchain, Shiba Inu is built on the Ethereum blockchain. Shiba Inu benefits from Ethereum’s decentralization and security but suffers from Ethereum’s high transaction fees.

Shiba Inu saw an incredible spike in May of 2021 followed by a sharp decline along with the rest of the market. While it was previously only available to US customers on crypto.com’s exchange and non-KYC decentralized exchanges like Uniswap and Sushiswap, Shiba Inu is soon to be listed on one of the biggest centralized crypto exchanges worldwide: Coinbase Pro.

Coinbase Pro is a separate app from Coinbase and offers some unique features such as lower fees and limit orders. If you are already a Coinbase user, you can download the app and sign up using your existing Coinbase account.

Currently, you can deposit SHIB from your MetaMask or Crypto.com wallets onto Coinbase Pro. If you want to sell SHIB to the new Coinbase Pro buyers when trading begins, you’ll want to deposit the funds sooner than later.