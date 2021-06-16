fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.00
342.26
+ 0%
DIA
+ 0.05
343.36
+ 0.01%
SPY
+ 0.11
424.37
+ 0.03%
TLT
+ 0.00
141.05
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.02
174.03
+ 0.01%

Bitcoin Bull Michael Saylor On Ethereum, Altcoins Says 'There Is Place For Everybody'

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
June 16, 2021 4:16 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Bitcoin Bull Michael Saylor On Ethereum, Altcoins Says 'There Is Place For Everybody'

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) CEO Michael Saylor said there is a place for all cryptocurrencies in an interview with CNBC’s “Fast Money” program Tuesday.

What Happened: Saylor pointed out that different cryptocurrencies serve different purposes. He said while Bitcoin (BTC) acts like “digital property,” Ethereum (ETH) is working on disrupting traditional finance.

“You’re going to want to build your buildings on a solid footing of granite, so Bitcoin is made to last forever — high integrity, very durable. Ethereum is trying to dematerialize exchanges and the finance establishment,” said the MicroStrategy CEO.

See Also: How To Buy Bitcoin (BTC)

“I think that as the market starts to understand these things, there’s a place for everybody,” said Saylor.

BTC traded 0.58% higher at $40,394.28 over 24 hours at press time. The apex cryptocurrency has risen 17.32% over a seven-day trailing basis. ETH traded 2.29% lower at $2,546.93 over 24 hours.

Why It Matters: On Tuesday, MicroStrategy announced a stock offering worth $1 billion and said it would use some of the proceeds to purchase even more Bitcoin. 

See Also: MicroStrategy's Michael Saylor Stands By Bitcoin Amid Big Sell-Off

The announcement came on the heels of MicroStrategy completing a $500 million junk bond sale for the purposes of buying Bitcoin.

MicroStrategy is among the top institutional names that hold Bitcoin, others include Jack Dorsey-led Square Inc (NYSE:SQ) and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA). 

MicroStrategy holds 92,079 BTC, worth $3.72 billion at press time, in a newly formed subsidiary MacroStrategy LLC. It doesn't hold any other cryptocurrency.

Price Action: MicroStrategy shares closed 5.36% higher at $630.54 in Wednesday’s regular session and gained 0.55% in the after-hours session.

Read Next: Dogecoin Bear Barry Silbert Says 99% Of Cryptocurrencies Are Overpriced

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

JOIN ZINGERNATION and Earn Rewards

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Media

Related Articles

MicroStrategy Announces $1B Stock Offering With Plans To Buy More Bitcoin With Proceeds

What Happened: Shares of business intelligence firm MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) surged over 15% on Monday after the company said it would sell $1 billion worth of its shares over time. read more

Tesla, MicroStrategy, Riot Blockchain Stocks Up As Bitcoin Regains Strength At $40,000 Level

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has seen significant gains today, as well as stocks of companies related to the world's top cryptocurrency following Elon Musk's reassuring tweet indicating that Tesla will accept the leading cryptocurrency again. read more

Republic Of The Savior: The Downsides Of El Salvador As A Poster Boy For Bitcoin

El Salvador's Chaparrastique (San Miguel) volcano with Bitcoin "laser eyes" added. Image via Twitter user @Alexa_Alexa____. Bitcoin's New Plunge Protection Team read more

Square Invests $5 Million To Build Solar-Powered Bitcoin Mine With Blockstream: Here's What You Need To Know

What Happened: Jack Dorsey’s digital payments company Square Inc (NASDAQ: SQ) and Bitcoin infrastructure startup Blockstream have joined forces to build a 100% solar-powered Bitcoin mine. read more