Metal-Fan Bitcoiner's Meeting With El Salvador President Sparks Up Crypto Twitter

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
June 16, 2021 2:27 am
Metal-Fan Bitcoiner's Meeting With El Salvador President Sparks Up Crypto Twitter

Bitcoin (BTC) and metal aficionado Peter McCormack tweeted pictures of his meeting with El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele on Tuesday, which set off a Twitter storm.

What Happened: McCormack discussed Bitcoin, volcano mining, and “opportunity for the people" of El Salvador, as per his Twitter stream.

The photos in the Twitter post show McCormack attired in a “Metallica” t-shirt and tattered trousers, a fact that was not amiss on users of the social media platform.

See Also: How To Buy Bitcoin (BTC)

McCormack too joined in the debate surrounding his choice of outfit for the meeting with Bukele. 

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said he lacked the “authority” to comment on McCormack’s fashion sense, given his own past choices. 

Zhao pointed to the time he went to a formal occasion in Bermuda dressed in a pair of shorts. 

The Binance executive said separately that hates “shorts in trading,” but loves them on his legs. He’s also worn them to a venue where he addressed over a thousand people in Taiwan.

Why It Matters: McCormack's meeting with Bukele is the representation of a change in the manner in which business is done, according to some social media users.

Last week, El Salvador became the first country in the world to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender, the news was announced by Bukele on Twitter.

Bukele also announced that he had instructed the country’s state-owned geothermal electric company to “put up a plan to offer facilities for [Bitcoin] mining using energy from volcanoes.

El Salvador’s Bitcoin adoption, positive on-chain cues and reaching the threshold necessary for Taproot adoption are some of the key factors that drove the apex cryptocurrency to near $40,000 levels this week. 

Price Action: BTC traded 0.33% lower at $40,318.17 at press time over 24-hours. The cryptocurrency has risen 20.16% over a seven-day trailing period.

Read Next: Bitcoin Hovers Around $40K As Ethereum, Dogecoin Drop Lower, Small Coins Strike Big Gains

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

