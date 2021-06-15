Free Cryptocurrency Promos Going on Right Now

Looking to get into cryptocurrency but don’t want to risk your own money? We’ve compiled the best cryptocurrency deals going on right now, so you can start earning free cryptocurrency today. Even if you’re already invested in crypto, earning free cryptocurrency as a signup bonus is as good as it gets.

Voyager Exchange

Voyager is a leading cryptocurrency platform that’s available via mobile app and desktop. The platform has dozens of cryptocurrencies to choose from, and if you sign up today you can get $25 of free Bitcoin once you deposit $100 on the platform –– that’s a guaranteed return of 25% right off the bat!

If you aren’t ready to be exposed to the volatility of cryptocurrency, Voyager is a great option to earn passive income. The platform has high-interest savings accounts that yield 10% annual interest on stablecoins (cryptocurrency pegged to $1). If you’re looking to accumulate more cryptocurrency without continuing to invest more capital, Voyager also allows you to earn up to 7.5% annual interest on your Bitcoin holdings!

Coinbase Earn

Unlike most sign-up bonuses, Coinbase Earn doesn’t require you to deposit funds to receive your bonus. Instead, Coinbase will pay you to learn about different cryptocurrencies. The platform has educational videos about altcoins, and once you’ve completed the video you’ll be asked a question regarding the cryptocurrency you just learned about.

Get the question right and Coinbase will pay you in the cryptocurrency you just learned about. Didn’t quite catch everything in the video? That’s ok, Coinbasse gives you unlimited tries to answer quiz questions, so you’ll be able to get free crypto either way.

eToro Crypto

eToro has one the largest signup bonuses out of any promotions going on in the cryptocurrency industry right now. However, there’s a caveat: you’ll need to deposit $5,000 onto the platform to be eligible for the bonus. eToro is offering a $250 signup bonus for doing so, making it worth the minimum deposit if you have the capital available.

*Offer valid for US residents only

Celsius Network

Celsius Network is a dedicated lending platform for cryptocurrency-backed loans. As an investor, you’re able to leverage your cryptocurrency using the platform if you so desire. If you’re risk-averse, then this probably isn’t for you.

Luckily, Celsius has kept risk-averse investors in mind too. Users can deposit cryptocurrency and stablecoins into interest-bearing accounts, allowing them to earn extra cryptocurrency off of their investments. If you deposit $1,000 or more in cryptocurrency, you’ll get $10 in free bitcoin for signing up.