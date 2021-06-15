fbpx
EthereumMax Tanks 15% Even As Kim Kardashian Touts The Crypto To Instagram Following

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
June 15, 2021 2:47 am
EthereumMax Tanks 15% Even As Kim Kardashian Touts The Crypto To Instagram Following

A star-studded support base didn’t prevent EthereumMax (EMAX) from tanking over 15% in the early hours of Tuesday.

What Happened: EMAX traded 15% lower at $0.000000175 at press time over 24 hours. The celebrity-backed cryptocurrency traded 15.3% lower against both Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH).

It should be noted however that EMAX is still up near 30% over a seven-day trailing period.

BTC traded 3.41% higher at $40,549.75 at press time over a 24-hour period. 

See Also: How To Buy Bitcoin (BTC) 

On Monday, television personality Kim Kardashian shared a story with her Instagram following.

The story came with a disclaimer and stated, “Are you guys into crypto???? This is not financial advice but sharing what my friends just told me about the Ethereum Max token!”

“A few minutes ago Ethereum Max burned 400 trillion tokens—literally 50% of their admin wallet giving back to the entire E-Max community.”

Why It Matters: Among the numerous hashtags included in the story was #AD, which stands for advertisement, an important legal cover, as first noted by Decrypt.

EMAX spiked last week thanks to the publicity generated by an exhibition match between boxing legend Floyd Mayweather and YouTuber Logan Paul.

See Also: SafeMoon Spikes 20.5% After CEO Discloses Involvement In Dogecoin-SpaceX Partnership

The token that pitches itself as a “culture token” was the sole cryptocurrency for purchasing tickets for the event.

Former National Basketball Association player Paul Pierce took a dig at his former employer ESPN — owned jointly by Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) and Hearst Communications — while endorsing EMAX on Twitter.

Benzinga’s Take: It is important to exercise due diligence while investing in any cryptocurrency with a low market capitalization and high volatility. 

Read Next: Dogecoin Bear Barry Silbert Says 99% Of Cryptocurrencies Are Overpriced

Related Articles

Ethereum Classic Hits New All-Time High, Outperforming Ethereum In Past Week

Ethereum Classic (ETC) touched an all-time high of $54.83 on Monday night, leaving Ethereum (ETH) chasing to catch up in terms of weekly gains. read more

Ethereum Crosses $3,000 Mark For First Time Ever, Valued Higher Than Disney

Ethereum (ETH), the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization, has surpassed the psychologically crucial $3,000 mark as of press time late Sunday for the first time in its nearly six years of history. read more

Trevor Lawrence Lands Gatorade, Cryptocurrency Endorsement Deals Ahead Of NFL Draft

The projected number one overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft has been busy signing endorsement deals before taking a snap. What Happened: Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence announced a new deal with Blockfolio to promote the company’s app. read more

Funko's Stock Pops On NFT Acquisition: What Investors Should Know

Shares of collectible toymaker and pop culture company Funko Inc (NASDAQ: FNKO) are trading higher after unveiling a plan for NFTs. read more