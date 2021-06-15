fbpx
Dogecoin Bear Barry Silbert Says 99% Of Cryptocurrencies Are Overpriced

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
June 15, 2021 12:18 am
Founder and CEO of Digital Currency Group Barry Silbert said on social media Monday that almost all cryptocurrencies are overpriced.

What Happened: Silbert’s comments came in response to a tweet from Bloomberg's Joe Weisenthal that inquired if cryptocurrencies were overpriced generally or “just a bunch of sh*tcoins that have no business being where they are?”

Silbert said, “99% are overpriced.”

Silbert last month disclosed taking a short position in  Dogecoin (DOGE), and earlier this month said he expects the hot meme cryptocurrency to fall below $1 billion market capitalization.

Why It Matters: Silbert’s Digital Currency Group subsidiary Grayscale Investments is in the cryptocurrency asset management business. 

The firm runs funds such as the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC:GBTC) and the Grayscale Ethereum Trust (OTC:ETHE).

Bitcoin (BTC), the apex cryptocurrency, has surged over 23% in a seven-day trailing period as of press time. BTC traded 4.26% higher at $40,484.98.

GBTC closed 7.47% higher at $33.08 on Monday, while ETHE ended the day 5.95% higher at $24.45. 

