SafeMoon Spikes 20.5% After CEO Discloses Involvement In Dogecoin-SpaceX Partnership

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
June 14, 2021 11:36 pm
SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded nearly 20.5% higher on Monday night after its CEO John Karony said the project’s chief blockchain officer was involved in the Dogecoin (DOGE) and SpaceX partnership on social media.

What Happened: Karony said Monday that SafeMoon has “no issues” with Dogecoin. He said that the project’s chief blockchain officer Thomas Smith was involved in the Elon Musk-led SpaceX’s partnership with Dogecoin.

SAFEMOON traded nearly 20.5% higher at 0.000004757 at press time over 24 hours. The cryptocurrency has surged 32.2% over a seven-day period. SAFEMOON was also up about 20.5% against both Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) at press time.

See Also: How To Buy SafeMoon (SAFEMOON)

BTC traded 2.34% higher at $40,099.38 at press time, while ETH traded 2.73% higher at $2,577.43 at press time.

Dogecoin (DOGE) was marginally lower by 0.04% at $0.325 at press time over 24 hours.

Why It Matters: A Canadian company, Geometric Energy Corporation, said last month that it was sending a satellite to the moon on a mission that paid using DOGE. 

At the time, Geometric Energy said, “Geometric Energy Corporation and SpaceX have solidified DOGE as a unit of account for lunar business in the space sector.”

See Also: Elon Musk's Starlink Can Help Scale Up Dogecoin Without Protocol Changes, Proposes Researcher

Karony’s tweet did not spell out exactly how Smith was involved in any partnership between SpaceX and Dogecoin.

The executive did however say that Dogecoin holders would be able to use SafeMoon Wallet, which he touted as “one/if not the strongest wallets on the market” in a separate tweet

Read Next: Dogecoin Co-Creator On Development Efforts Says 'No Knock On Elon,' Others But Actions Speak Louder Than Words

