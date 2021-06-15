Fintech Focus For June 15, 2021

Quote To Start The Day: “There are no secrets to success. It is the result of preparation, hard work, and learning from failure.”

Source: Colin Powell

One Big Thing In Fintech: Billionaire investor Mark Cuban is very bullish on the future of DeFi, or decentralized finance, and DAOs, or decentralized autonomous organizations.

“There are a lot of financial institutions that should be concerned,” Cuban wrote in a blog post on Sunday. For one, “banks should be scared,” he wrote.

Source: CNBC

Watch Out For This: The Supreme Court has given LinkedIn another chance to stop a rival company from scraping personal information from users’ public profiles, a practice LinkedIn says should be illegal but one that could have broad ramifications for internet researchers and archivists.

Source: TechCrunch

Market Moving Headline: Paul Tudor Jones said he would “go all in on the inflation trades” if the Federal Reserve is nonchalant this week regarding rising consumer prices.

Source: CNBC