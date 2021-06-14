fbpx
QQQ
+ 2.86
338.38
+ 0.84%
DIA
-1.05
346.17
-0.3%
SPY
+ 0.55
423.76
+ 0.13%
TLT
-1.10
143.41
-0.77%
GLD
-1.02
176.76
-0.58%

Riot Blockchain Stock Forms Pennant Pattern: A Technical Analysis

byTyler Bundy
June 14, 2021 3:24 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Riot Blockchain Stock Forms Pennant Pattern: A Technical Analysis

Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) shares and other cryptocurrency-related stocks moved higher Monday after the price in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) rose following statements from Elon Musk.

Musk said he would resume allowing Bitcoin transactions at Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) when there is reasonable clean energy usage by miners. 

Riot Blockchain was up 14.18% at $35.43 at last check.riotdaily6-14-21.png

Riot Blockchain Daily Chart Analysis

  • Shares are trading in what technical traders call a pennant pattern. The stock is nearing the end of the pennant pattern and soon could see a large move.
  • The stock crossed above the 50-day moving average (green) Monday, and trades above the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating sentiment in the stock is likely bullish.
  • Each of these moving averages may hold as an area of support in the future.

Key Riot Blockchain Levels To Watch

  • Shares are nearing the end of the pennant pattern, and a breakout could move the stock strongly in the same direction as the breakout.
  • The pennant pattern occurs after the stock makes a run up and the price is later condensed between the highs and lows until the price is able to break out of either support or resistance.
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) shows that the stock has started to enter the area above 50. This signals that there are more buyers in the stock than sellers. A breakout of the pennant pattern while the stock is well in the overbought range could bring about a large move.

What’s Next For Riot Blockchain?

Bullish technical traders would like to see the stock trade in the pennant pattern for a bit longer before breaking out of the pattern resistance. Bulls would like to see a breakout of the stock while the RSI trades well into the overbought range.

Bearish technical traders would like to see the stock fall below the pattern support. If the stock can break below the pattern support and then go on to hold it as resistance, the stock may see a strong downward move.

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

JOIN ZINGERNATION and Earn Rewards

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Long Ideas Short Ideas Technicals Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Tesla, MicroStrategy, Riot Blockchain Stocks Up As Bitcoin Regains Strength At $40,000 Level

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has seen significant gains today, as well as stocks of companies related to the world's top cryptocurrency following Elon Musk's reassuring tweet indicating that Tesla will accept the leading cryptocurrency again. read more

Elon Musk Tweeted: ...Tesla only sold ~10% of holdings to confirm BTC could be liquidated easily without moving market. When there's confirmation of reasonable (~50%) clean energy usage by miners with positive future trend, Tesla will resume allowing Bitcoin transactions.

https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1404132183254523905?s=20 read more

Elon Musk Has No Role At Bitcoin Mining Council, Say Founding Members

A coalition of Bitcoin miners known as the Bitcoin Mining Council (BMC) unveiled its official website earlier today while making sure to explicitly state that Elon Musk had no part to play in its operations. read more

Republic Of The Savior: The Downsides Of El Salvador As A Poster Boy For Bitcoin

El Salvador's Chaparrastique (San Miguel) volcano with Bitcoin "laser eyes" added. Image via Twitter user @Alexa_Alexa____. Bitcoin's New Plunge Protection Team read more