Shiba Inu Outperforms Dogecoin As Meme Coins See Rekindled Social Media Interest

Meme coins were in the crosshairs of social media users on Sunday night, but debutant dog-themed coins gained more in trending online than veteran ones.

What Happened: Among meme coins, Dogecoin’s (DOGE) gains were bested by SHIBA INU (SHIB). While DOGE was up 3.33% over 24 hours to $0.32, SHIB was up 8.91% in the same period at $0.000006846.

See Also: How To Buy Dogelon Mars (ELON)

DOGE was down 6.65% and 1.12% against BTC and ETH respectively over 24 hours. SHIB traded lower against BTC by 2.6%, while it rose 3.14% against ETH in the same period.

However, both DOGE and SHIB did not appear on Stocktwits' list of top 10 trending streams, a measure of social media popularity.

The top meme coin on that list was Dogelon Mars (ELON), which took the third spot behind Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) and Corsair Gaming Inc (NASDAQ:CRSR).

Other trending meme coins included Akita Inu (AKITA), Pussy Financial (PUSSY), and SafeMoon Inu (SMI), as per the Stocktwits’ arranged rankings.

See Also: Bitcoin Surges 10% With Elon Musk Boost, Theta Fuel Top-Performer With 36% Gain

AKITA traded 10.53% higher at $0.000001454 at press time. The coin rose 6.43% against ETH and 0.42% against BTC over 24 hours.

PUSSY was up 0.51% at $0.00006399, while SFI traded 6.6% higher at 0.000001998 over the course of 24 hours. BTC traded 9.64% higher at $39,160.19 and ETH traded 4.27% higher at $2,508.23 at press time over 24 hours.

Why It Matters: A number of Dog-themed cryptocurrencies have emerged so far this year capitalizing on the popularity of DOGE and the push given to it by the tweets of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk.

SHIB emerged as a so-called Dogecoin killer this year along with a few other coins. At press time, SHIB, with a market cap of $2.66 billion, was ranked 41 on CoinMarketCap’s list of cryptocurrencies arranged by market capitalization.

A meme coin that has combined various facets related to Musk is ELON. It is a portmanteau of Dogecoin, Elon Musk, and Mars.

“Internet conquering” cat-themed cryptocurrency, Catge Coin (CATGE), saw a fair bit of upwards price action last week as well.

Read Next: Dogecoin Co-Creator On Development Efforts Says 'No Knock On Elon,' Others But Actions Speak Louder Than Words