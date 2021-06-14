fbpx
Bitcoin Surges 10% With Elon Musk Boost, Theta Fuel Top-Performer With 36% Gain

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
June 13, 2021 9:31 pm
Bitcoin Surges 10% With Elon Musk Boost, Theta Fuel Top-Performer With 36% Gain

The apex cryptocurrency hovered around the psychologically important $40,000 mark on Sunday night, boosted by a tweet from Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, as the global cryptocurrency market capitalization rose 7.37% to $1.63 trillion.

What Happened: Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.85% higher at $39,063.94 at press time over a 24-hour basis. On a seven-day trailing basis, BTC rose 7.59%.

See Also: How To Buy Bitcoin (BTC)

Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest coin by market capitalization,  traded 5.24% higher at $2,498.95 over 24 hours.

Topping the CoinMarketCap’s chart of gainers on Sunday night was Theta Fuel (TFUEL), up 36.2% over 24 hours at $0.59. The cryptocurrency has shot up 28.85% over seven days.

TFUEL gains against BTC and ETH stand at 25.87% and 31.34% respectively.

Why It Matters: Bitcoin got a boost after Musk said in a tweet that Tesla’s liquidation of 10% of its holdings was “to confirm BTC could be liquidated easily without moving market.”

The entrepreneur said that when there is reasonable confirmation of “clean energy usage by miners with [a] positive future trend, Tesla will resume allowing Bitcoin transactions.”

Tesla had stopped accepting BTC payments citing environmental concerns in May. This had precipitated a massive decline in BTC prices.

See Also: EXCLUSIVE: 'Clear Manipulation For Amusement's Sake,' Crypto Group Trying To Oust Elon Musk As Tesla CEO Says There's Sense Of 'Betrayal'

Meanwhile, TFUEL continued its upward march. The utility token of the Theta Network has spiked 1,866.66% since the year began.

TFUEL’s recent rise can be attributed to the upcoming release of the project’s Mainnet 3.0 on June 30. The burning of TFUEL is envisaged as the upgrade is introduced. 

Read Next: Why This Theta Coin Has Spiked Over 900% This Year

Among other notable gainers, The Graph (GRT) is up 13.1% at $0.69, Fantom (FTM) is up 12.2% at $0.275 and Aave (AAVE) is up 11.2% at $314.04.


