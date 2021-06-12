fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.89
339.46
+ 0.26%
DIA
+ 0.07
344.91
+ 0.02%
SPY
+ 0.75
422.86
+ 0.18%
TLT
-0.23
142.77
-0.16%
GLD
-2.04
179.78
-1.15%

Famous DJ David Guetta Is Selling His Apartment For 390 BTC

byCatherine Ross
June 12, 2021 5:34 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Famous DJ David Guetta Is Selling His Apartment For 390 BTC

What Happened: A popular French DJ David Guetta is selling his Miami apartment for cryptocurrency.

The three-bedroom 2528 square feet is represented by the Freud Group, which is known for working with high-profile clients.

According to the Freud site, Guetta’s pud is priced at $14 million, and the “seller will be accepting Crypto Currencies for this transaction! (Bitcoin and Ethereum) (sic),” which would make it 398 BTC or 5838 ETH at press time.

What Else: This is not Guetta’s first interaction with the crypto industry.

 In September, the DJ partnered with a decentralized vertical reality platform Sensorium Galaxy.

The platform is planning to broadcast shows created by Guetta, who is no stranger to online-only performances. He performed several one-person shows during the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

Image: Courtesy of Freud Group


DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

JOIN ZINGERNATION and Earn Rewards

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Fintech News Global Markets General Real Estate

Related Articles

Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Amazon, Biogen, Bitcoin, Tesla And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week. The past week's bullish calls included the e-commerce leader, a top biotech and the airlines. read more

Bitcoin Set For Biggest Upgrade In Years As Taproot Gets The 90% Mandate

The Taproot soft fork for Bitcoin (BTC) has locked in, as per Taproot.Watch, and is now set to be activated in November on block number 709,632. read more

Bitcoin Chops, But Could Be Prepping For A Move

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) fell off a cliff on March 12 after Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk announced on Twitte read more

Billionaire Ken Moelis Is Watching The Crypto Space, Compares It To Gold Rush Of 1848

What Happened: Ken Moelis, billionaire investor and head of global investment bank Moelis & Co (NYSE: MC) said he had been watching the cryptocurrency space carefully. read more