Famous DJ David Guetta Is Selling His Apartment For 390 BTC

What Happened: A popular French DJ David Guetta is selling his Miami apartment for cryptocurrency.

The three-bedroom 2528 square feet is represented by the Freud Group, which is known for working with high-profile clients.

According to the Freud site, Guetta’s pud is priced at $14 million, and the “seller will be accepting Crypto Currencies for this transaction! (Bitcoin and Ethereum) (sic),” which would make it 398 BTC or 5838 ETH at press time.

What Else: This is not Guetta’s first interaction with the crypto industry.

In September, the DJ partnered with a decentralized vertical reality platform Sensorium Galaxy.

The platform is planning to broadcast shows created by Guetta, who is no stranger to online-only performances. He performed several one-person shows during the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

Image: Courtesy of Freud Group