INVESTVIEW SHIFTS DIGITAL ASSET FOCUS TO NDAU AND PLOTS FUTURE GROWTH WITH NEW SUBSIDIARY ACQUISITIONS

Investview CEO Joseph Cammarata presented at the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference in May.

By Mark Gilman

Investview (OTCQB:INVU) provides financial technology, education tools, content, research and management of digital asset technologies with a focus on Bitcoin mining and is shifting its attention to ndau. The company, which has seen new highs in monthly gross revenues and net profits in Q1 2021, is betting on ndau to help fuel continued growth.

In developing a new focus on ndau, the New Jersey-based Investview has forged a strategic partnership with blockchain solution provider Oneiro, the creator of ndau. As a result, Investview has become both an investor and adherent of ndau as a long-term store of value.

ndau has an adaptive monetary policy embedded within its blockchain that reduces volatility. The monetary policy rewards users for holding long-term and discourages active or speculative trading. When demand for ndau is greater than the supply, additional ndau will be issued according to a predetermined price curve.

Investview operates through its family of wholly-owned subsidiaries to provide:

● Dynamic financial education

● Diversified investment tools

● Global market research

● Innovative advisory services (Registered Investment Adviser and Commodity Trading Adviser)

● Crypto mining, optimization and repair solutions

● Adaptive blockchain technologies

These subsidiaries have helped Investview leverage relationships to meet the needs of global customers. For example, through its global distribution network, iGenius LLC, Investview can now sell ndau at a preferential rate. The strategic arrangement also allows iGenius customers to buy exclusive ndau packages that offer substantial daily staking rewards.

“ndau enables individuals to participate in long-term holding of a digital currency without having to worry about such a wide range of volatility,” Investview Director of Finance Mario Romano said. “We’re making it easier for the average person to participate.”

Investview is not finished adding subsidiaries and has announced the upcoming acquisition of:

● LevelX, an individual and institutional brokerage services

● LevelX Advisors, providing innovative advisory services (RIA)

● Prodigio RTS Trading Platform, a leader in codeless algorithmic trading technologies

The pending closing of these acquisitions will allow Investview to greatly expand its addressable market and create synergies within the Investview ecosystem.

“I am confident that with our shared client-centric principles and passion for innovation and growth, Investview, LevelX and Prodigio will prove to be a winning combination for Investview and our customers,” said Investview’s Joseph Cammarata, who was named CEO in late 2019.

For more information about Investview, go to www.investview.com.