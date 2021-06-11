fbpx
QQQ
+ -0.01
340.36
+ 0%
DIA
-0.83
345.81
-0.24%
SPY
-0.35
423.96
-0.08%
TLT
-0.22
142.76
-0.15%
GLD
-1.97
179.71
-1.11%

Crypto Exchange Kraken Considers IPO After Coinbase Performance Post Direct Listing

bySamyuktha Sriram
June 11, 2021 1:14 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Crypto Exchange Kraken Considers IPO After Coinbase Performance Post Direct Listing

Kraken’s Chief Executive is reportedly reconsidering the direct listing approach to take the crypto exchange public.

What Happened: Jesse Powell, who co-founded Kraken in 2013 and acts as the exchange’s CEO, told Fortune on Thursday that an IPO now seems like a more attractive option.

Powell appears to be making his decision based on the performance of rival Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) after its direct listing in April.

"An IPO is looking a little more attractive in light of the direct listing's performance," said Powell. "I would say we're looking at it more seriously now having the benefit of seeing how the direct public offering played out for Coinbase."

Coinbase made its public debut on the Nasdaq in April with a valuation of $85.7 billion, far exceeding other direct listings like Roblox Corp (NYSE:RBLX) and Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR).

However, the stock has fallen by over 32% in value since the date of its listing, with its most significant decline beginning as the price of Bitcoin began its own downward trend.

"I think [Wall Street is] just so tied up in the legacy way of doing things," said the Kraken CEO when asked about Coinbase's stock performance. According to him, these big players have “a lot to lose” from the success of the crypto space.

Read also: Coinbase Faces Class Action Suit From Customers Allegedly Locked Out Of Their Accounts For Long Periods

Powell hopes to take Kraken public during the second half of 2022 when he expects the market will be more experienced.

"Hopefully we'll have more analyst coverage out, and there's just more of a track record of growth for the industry that people feel like they can rely on," he said.


DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

JOIN ZINGERNATION and Earn Rewards

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Fintech News Management IPOs Markets Tech

Related Articles

These Countries Benefited The Most From The Bitcoin Boom Of 2020

What Happened: After Bitcoin’s massive boom between October 2020 and April 2021, some retail investors across the globe made life-changing profits. read more

If You Invested $1,000 In Binance Coin One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Investors who have owned stocks in the past year have generally experienced some big gains. But there is no question some big-name cryptocurrencies have left the stock market in the dust. read more

ForUsAll Partners With Coinbase To Introduce 'Alt 401k' Retirement Plans With Crypto

What Happened: ForUsAll, a San Francisco-based retirement plan provider, introduced an alternative 401(k) plan that provides in-plan access to cryptocurrency. read more

US Senator Cynthia Lummis Asks Followers To Share Bitcoin Success Stories After Public Endorsement Of Cryptocurrency

What Happened: U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis called for her Twitter followers to send her their Bitcoin success stories, issues, and concerns after her appearance at the Bitcoin 2021 conference in Miami. read more