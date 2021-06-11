Amp, Chiliz (CHZ) Cryptos Make Major Strides As Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Struggle

Major cryptocurrencies traded in the red on Thursday night, but some like Amp (AMP) and Chiliz (CHZ) soared.

What Happened: The global cryptocurrency market capitalization stood at $1.57 trillion at press time, a decline of 3.25% over a day.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.95% lower at $36,354.27 over 24 hours and fell 5.72% on a seven-day trailing period. Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.18% lower at $2,430.36 over 24 hours and 13.31% over seven days.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded lower by 5.17% at $0.32 at press time over 24 hours. The meme coin has declined 16.48% over a seven-day period. DOGE fell 2.96% against BTC but gained 1.15% against ETH.

Among the gainers, AMP led the pack on CoinMarketCap’s list, rising 16.69% to trade at $0.068 at press time.

The decentralized collateral token has spiked 73.77% over seven days. Against BTC and ETH, AMP rose 18.45% and 23.47%, respectively.

CHZ traded 12.53% higher at $0.27 at press time. The coin of sports tokenization centric project is up 14.22% and 19.06% against BTC and ETH respectively in 24-hours.

Why It Matters: AMP has surged 938.96% so far this year. This week Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) announced the token’s listing on its Pro platform.

The cryptocurrency platform said on Thursday that its AMP-USD order book is now in “full trading mode” on Twitter. Limit, market, and stop orders are all available, as per Coinbase Pro.

Chiliz has risen 1,250% since the year began, propelled by non-fungible token or NFT frenzy and its particular focus on sports.

This week, the project launched a community on Discord, a group chatting platform. As per a Chiliz tweet, the project has attracted 1,300 users on the platform as of Thursday.

