Amazon Is Looking For Head Of Blockchain With Experience In Decentralized Finance

A recent job posting by Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) suggests that the company may be considering making a move into the decentralized finance (DeFi) industry.

What Happened: The recent job posting — reported on Tuesday by Bloqport — indicates that Amazon is looking for a candidate that will "ideally" have "experience delivering products or innovations in the blockchain space, and in particular DeFi or Traditional Financial Services."

Amazon is searching for staff with experience in DeFi according to a job ad posted for Blockchain Head of Product pic.twitter.com/oIEUQvxpkk — Bloqport (@Bloqport) June 8, 2021

The role that the firm's job listing is for Head of Blockchain.

This posting follows recent reports about Commodity Futures Trading Commission Commissioner Dan M. Berkovitz's comments on the DeFi ecosystem.

“Not only do I think that unlicensed DeFi markets for derivative instruments are a bad idea but I also do not see how they are legal," he recently said.