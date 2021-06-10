fbpx
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau's Brother Is Launching A Dogecoin Project

Madhukumar Warrier
June 10, 2021 12:59 am
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau's Brother Is Launching A Dogecoin Project

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s half-brother Kyle Kemper has announced he is launching a Dogecoin (DOGE) project.

What Happened: In an interview with Cointelegraph at the Bitcoin (BTC) Miami 2021 conference, Kemper said he is launching a project called the “Million Doge Disco.”

According to Kemper, the project will be a combination of the smartphone game Pokemon Go, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and Tamagotchi, a handheld digital pet that was the craze of the 1990s.

See also: How to Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

To a question on whether it is a “run” on Dogecoin, Kemper said it is integrated with Dogecoin but is actually running on Blockv. Blockv had announced the project earlier on Twitter.

Kemper told Cointelegraph that Dogecoin is a “wonderful intro currency” and he is giving the meme cryptocurrency to children as part of his promotional work at the conference.

“We will be giving away more than a million Doge in the coming months,” the Doge enthusiast said.

Read Next: Vitalik Buterin Is A Dogecoin Hodler, Says Meme Crypto Has Proved One Of 'Best Investments'

Why It Matters: The website of DogeDisco says that the Million Doge Disco is “a master plan to get the entire world dancing together,” starting with the release of one million augmented reality Disco Doge NFTs all over the world. The Disco Doge NFTS will all contain Dogecoin within.

Kemper’s announcement comes on the same day that Dogecoin fans on social media, colloquially referred to as the “Doge Army,” observed June 9 as “69 Day.” However, the cryptocurrency failed to touch the $0.69 levels targeted by the Doge fans on Wednesday.

The Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency is down 53.8% from its all-time high of $0.7376 reached on May 8. Nevertheless, Dogecoin’s year-to-date returns stand at an impressive 7,101.97%.

Price Action: Dogecoin is 7.8% higher during the past 24 hours and is trading at $0.3409 at press time.

Read Next: Dogecoin Remains Muted Despite '69' Day Push, Bitcoin Strikes Major Recovery, Fork Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Skyrockets


