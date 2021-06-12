fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.89
339.46
+ 0.26%
DIA
+ 0.07
344.91
+ 0.02%
SPY
+ 0.75
422.86
+ 0.18%
TLT
-0.23
142.77
-0.16%
GLD
-2.04
179.78
-1.15%

EXCLUSIVE: Dogecoin Co-Creator On Development Efforts Says 'No Knock On Elon,' Others But Actions Speak Louder Than Words

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
June 12, 2021 8:05 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
EXCLUSIVE: Dogecoin Co-Creator On Development Efforts Says 'No Knock On Elon,' Others But Actions Speak Louder Than Words

Dogecoin (DOGE) co-creator Billy Markus shared his thoughts on Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk and others’ efforts to advance and develop the meme coin.

What Happened: Musk had said in May that he was working with “Doge devs to improve system transaction efficiency.” He had termed it “potentially promising” at the time.

On the development front, Markus told Benzinga that he was “not super excited about people talking about doing things, only people actually doing things.” He said he would see “how it plays out.”

See Also: How to Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

The Dogecoin co-creator made it clear that his comments were not a “knock on elon or anyone in particular.” He said this is just his general feeling about software advancement.

DOGE traded 4.59% higher at $0.308 at press time over 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is down 4.68% against both Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH).

BTC traded 4.7% lower at $35,531.15 at press time, while ETH traded 3.19% higher at $2,385.22.

Why It Matters: Musk also asked his followers on Twitter Inc’s (NASDAQ:TWTR) platform last month to submit ideas for DOGE development on GitHub and Reddit.

See Also: Elon Musk's Starlink Can Help Scale Up Dogecoin Without Protocol Changes, Proposes Researcher

The Tesla CEO admitted in May that he does not have a similar role in Dogecoin and that his ability to “take action is limited.”

Last month, Cardano (ADA) creator and Ethereum co-creator Charles Hoskinson suggested a plan of action to “fix” Dogecoin.  

Vitalik Buterin, another co-creator of Ethereum, though see’s Musk’s plans of scaling up DOGE as infeasible.

Buterin said this month that he loves Dogecoin and said that a Doge-to-Ethereum bridge would be “amazing.”

Read Next: Vitalik Buterin Is A Dogecoin Hodler, Says Meme Crypto Has Proved One Of 'Best Investments'


DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

JOIN ZINGERNATION and Earn Rewards

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Exclusives Markets Interview

Related Articles

Bitcoin Chops, But Could Be Prepping For A Move

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) fell off a cliff on March 12 after Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk announced on Twitte read more

Elon Musk Has No Role At Bitcoin Mining Council, Say Founding Members

A coalition of Bitcoin miners known as the Bitcoin Mining Council (BMC) unveiled its official website earlier today while making sure to explicitly state that Elon Musk had no part to play in its operations. read more

How Bitclout Aims To Let People Bet On Twitter Influencers Using 'Creator Coins'

A new social network that allows followers to buy tokens in accounts is taking the world by storm. The network, called Bitclout, has seen interest from large investors, athletes, celebrities, retail traders and creators.  read more

Elon Musk Was Reportedly Pressured By Tesla Shareholders To Drop Bitcoin, Kevin O'Leary Says

Tech tycoon and one of the world's richest people, Elon Musk, was pressured by the shareholders of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) to drop support for Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), according to prominent investor and Shark Tank co-host Kevin O'Leary. read more