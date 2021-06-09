fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.91
335.85
+ 0.27%
DIA
-0.57
346.91
-0.16%
SPY
+ 0.23
422.05
+ 0.05%
TLT
+ 0.87
139.58
+ 0.62%
GLD
-0.26
177.58
-0.14%

EXCLUSIVE: Marathon Digital CEO Talks Bitcoin, El Salvador News, Crypto Volatility On 'PreMarket Prep'

byAdam Eckert
June 9, 2021 12:06 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
EXCLUSIVE: Marathon Digital CEO Talks Bitcoin, El Salvador News, Crypto Volatility On 'PreMarket Prep'

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) aims to build the largest bitcoin mining operation in North America at one of the lowest energy costs, CEO Fred Thiel told Benzinga.

The more decentralized the Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) network is, the more secure it is, Thiel said during an interview on Benzinga's YouTube show "PreMarket Prep."

Bitcoin will become more stable over time as it is adopted and used as a currency and settlement network, he said.

The CEO described the company as a long-term holder of Bitcoin and said the cryptocurrency is undervalued today.

Marathon Digital is aiming to be carbon neutral within its mining fleet over the next year-and-a-half, Thiel said.

Thiel On El Salvador News: Lawmakers in El Salvador recently voted in favor of a law classifying Bitcoin as legal tender, making the country the first nation to officially adopt the cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin is the perfect type of currency for countries to use as a secondary currency for internal and external payments, Thiel told Benzinga.

As countries begin using Bitcoin as legal tender, millions of wallets will begin transacting Bitcoin, the CEO said.

Increased transactions on the blockchain increase demand for Bitcoin and drive the price higher, he said.

Related Link: A Look Into Marathon Digital's Price Over Earnings

Thiel On Bitcoin's Volatility: Marathon Digital's revenues are determined by the price of Bitcoin, Thiel said.

The Bitcoin that the company mines is the same as its competitors' Bitcoin, and so the way the market prices Bitcoin is very important to Marathon Digital, the CEO said.

It doesn't take a large amount of volume in one particular direction to create movement in the price of Bitcoin, he said.

Institutional investors know that fear and greed drive retail behavior, so they are able to easily influence the price action of Bitcoin by introducing volatility into the market by buying or selling large amounts of the cryptocurrency, Thiel said.

At the moment, the sellers are in Asia and the buyers are in the U.S. and Europe, the CEO told Benzinga.

"Eventually the sellers in Asia will stop selling, and at that point if institutional buyers want exposure to Bitcoin, they are going to have to buy it in the open market and the price is going to go back up," Thiel said.

MARA Price Action: Marathon Digital is up 128.26% year to date. Bitcoin is up 20.34% year to date.

At last check Wednesday, Marathon Digital was up 8% at $25.54.


DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

JOIN ZINGERNATION and Earn Rewards

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Management Top Stories Exclusives Markets Interview

Related Articles

Why Bitcoin-Related Stocks Are Trading Higher Today

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) and Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) are trading higher Wednesday as the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) recovers from its recent lows. read more

Exclusive: Marathon Digital CEO, Fred Thiel, On National Security Concerns, Says There Is Shift In Mining Hash Rate Leaving Concentration In China

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qa4vTj-xSBc read more

Exclusive: Marathon Digital CEO, Fred Thiel Reiterates Next Deployment 100% Carbon Neutral, Says Moving Towards 100% Carbon Neutral Footprint For Fleet Over Next Year And A Half

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qa4vTj-xSBc read more

Exclusive: Marathon Digital CEO, Fred Thiel Says El Salvador Adoption Creates Real Economic Activity Using Bitcoin; Does Not See Bitcoin Replacing Sovereign Currency

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qa4vTj-xSBc read more