After '420,' Dogecoin Community Observes '69' Day Today

byMadhukumar Warrier
June 9, 2021 4:24 am
After '420,' Dogecoin Community Observes '69' Day Today

After having observed April 20 as “Doge Day,” several Dogecoin (DOGE) fans are now observing June 9 as ‘69’ Day.

What Happened: Doge fans on social media, colloquially referred to as the “Doge Army”, are once again aiming for the Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency’s price to touch the $0.69 level on Wednesday, the ninth day of the sixth month.

“Happy 6/9!!!#DogeToTheMoon,” Matt Wallace, a Dogecoin fan and cryptocurrency YouTuber, said on Twitter. He also predicted that Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, a leading Dogecoin advocate, may make a major announcement regarding the meme cryptocurrency on June 9.

A post by a user on the Reddit forum r/Dogecoin said he is celebrating the day by buying another 69 dogecoins.

See also: How to Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Myles, whose YouTube channel "Myles G Investments" has 124,000 subscribers, also speculated that Tesla could start accepting Dogecoin as payment any day now.

“It could happen tomorrow 6/9, it could happen on Elon Musk’s birthday towards the end of the month or it could happen after the month of July,” Myles said.

See Also: Dogecoin Co-Creator Says GameStop Was The Catalyst For 'All The Recent DOGE Stuff'

Why It Matters: The Doge Army had earlier gunned for the meme-based cryptocurrency to hit 69 cents on April 20, but it touched an intraday high of only $0.43 that day. Nevertheless, investors were happy that Dogecoin crossed the “420” milestone on April 20 in the $0.420 levels.

The reference to 4/20 and 69 are significant as Musk often mentions the numbers and they are more prominently associated with cannabis and sexual connotations, respectively — both numbers heavily feature in memes, which make up for a key theme behind Dogecoin.

April 20 is unofficially celebrated as “Elon Musk Day”, despite his birthday being on June 28. However, Musk has made a joke about that as well, saying he was born 69 days after 4/20.

Dogecoin’s year-to-date returns stand at an impressive 6,704.76%. However, the Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency is down 55.6% from its all-time high of $0.7376 reached on May 8.

Price Action: Dogecoin is 1.7% higher during the past 24 hours and is trading at $0.3287 at press time.

Read Next: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Adult-Themed Cryptocurrencies All Slump But Theta Fuel Is Unstoppable


