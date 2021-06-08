fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.00
336.60
+ 0%
DIA
-0.02
346.61
-0.01%
SPY
+ 0.07
422.12
+ 0.02%
TLT
+ 0.00
139.47
+ 0%
GLD
-0.02
177.89
-0.01%

San Jose Sharks Becomes First NHL Team To Accept Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin

byMadhukumar Warrier
June 8, 2021 5:07 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
San Jose Sharks Becomes First NHL Team To Accept Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin

San Jose Sharks has become the first NHL team to accept cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Dogecoin (DOGE) for large payments.

What Happened: Jonathan Becher, the president of San Jose Sharks, said on Twitter that his team will initially accept cryptocurrency for season ticket purchases, suite leases and sponsorship deals.

Becher added that using cryptocurrency for smaller purchases such as single-game tickets, food and beverage, and merchandise will be reviewed in the future.

The Sharks will partner with Atlanta-based payment processor BitPay and also accept payments in other cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin cash (BCH), Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC), and five U.S. dollar-pegged stablecoins.

See Also: How to Buy Bitcoin (BTC)

The Sharks are already accepting PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL), which has allowed its customers to buy cryptocurrencies since last year. It was reported last month that PayPal will now allow users to withdraw cryptocurrencies to third-party wallets.

“We’re accepting PayPal, so then by definition, we’re accepting cryptocurrency,” Becher said. “Why not embrace it and make it more visible as opposed to just doing it through a third party?”

See Also: NBA's Sacramento Kings Players Will Soon Be Paid In Bitcoin, Says CEO

Why It Matters: Other professional sports teams that already accept Bitcoin for payments include the Dallas Mavericks and Sacramento Kings of the NBA. Dallas Mavericks said in March that it will also accept meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin as payment.

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has recently encouraged his followers on Twitter to explore Lazy.com, his new platform for creators to showcase their nonfungible tokens or NFTs.

Price Action: Bitcoin has lost 9.7% during the last 24 hours and is trading at $32,525.07 at press time, while Ethereum traded lower by 10.4% at $2467.41 over a 24-hour trailing period.

Dogecoin is down 13.7% during the past 24 hours and is trading at $0.3198 at press time.

Read Next: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Adult-Themed Cryptocurrencies All Slump But Theta Fuel Is Unstoppable


DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Get Started

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

JOIN ZINGERNATION and Earn Rewards

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

The Future Will Come When Direct Crypto Payments Go Mainstream

Crypto Goes Mainstream, Still Way To Go Till Full Disruption ‘In the past few years, the crypto industry has seen a great deal of change. What sounded like a fantasy back in 2016, has become 2021's reality: decentralization is going mainstream, and cryptocurrency debit cards are finding their way into the wallets of former skeptics. read more

Signs Crop Up That Apple Is Exploring Cryptocurrency: What You Need To Know

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL)  is on the hunt for a business development manager with experience in "cryptocurrency" to lead alternative payments partnerships, as per a job posting on its website. read more

PayPal Will Finally Let Users Withdraw Bitcoin, Ethereum Other Cryptocurrencies

PayPal Holdings Inc. read more

NFT Market Heats Up As Two Adult Content Stars Launch Their Tokens

Pornvisory (PVY) — a cryptocurrency project aiming to tokenize the adult entertainment industry — partnered with two world-famous adult film stars to launch their non-fungible tokens (NFTs). read more