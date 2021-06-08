fbpx
As Crypto Market Plunges, Bitcoin, Dogecoin Bulls Preach 'Keep Calm And Hodl'

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
June 8, 2021 2:50 am
The global cryptocurrency market valuation plunged 9.93% in the early hours of Tuesday to $1.5 trillion with leading coins trading in the red. Here is what some Bitcoin (BTC) and Dogecoin (DOGE) bulls had to say on Twitter amid the plunge.

See Also: How to Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Fun In The Funeral: Cryptocurrency commentator and full-time day trader Michaël van de Poppe noted that the current sentiment is getting “back to the funeral state.”

Van de Poppe’s comments came as BTC plunged 10.12% to $32,532.01 over 24-hours leading up to press time. ETH traded 11% lower at $2,462.57 in the same time frame.

The analyst said separately on Twitter that the news that El Salvador and Paraguay are either considering or adopting BTC as legal tender will have a “way heavier impact than” Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s tweets.

See Also: Bitcoin, Ethereum Spiral Down As Elon Musk Posts Bitcoin Broken Heart Tweet

Keep Calm And Hodl: Dogecoin co-creator Billy Markus pointed to the boxing match between legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather and YouTube personality Logan Paul and posted a meme.

In a response to a post on Twitter, Markus took a dig at the match, which ended without a winner after eight rounds. 

DOGE wasn’t spared in the market meltdown either as it plunged 14.31% at press time falling to $0.32.

See Also: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Adult-Themed Cryptocurrencies All Slump But Theta Fuel Is Unstoppable

I’ll Take Some BTC: David Gokhshtein, founder of Gokhshtein Media made a number of observations on Twitter amid the ongoing bloodbath. He said on Twitter that “Most of the ‘[Cryptocurreny] educators’ have disappeared.” — adding, “They be (sic) back when the bull runs again.”

“Focus on your own goals and hold yourself accountable,” tweeted Gokhshtein.

The cryptocurrency bull also seemed eager to buy more as prices fell. 

Crisis? What Crisis? Cryptocurrency contributor at Forbes and former regulatory counsel for Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) Hailey Lennon took a dig at a Bloomberg report that claimed Bitcoin enthusiasts are “in the middle of an existential crisis.”

Lennon also said she bought some more of the apex cryptocurrency to celebrate the Bitcoin 2021 conference held at Miami between June 4 and June 6.

A Better Strategy: Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said not to “let short term emotions take over you” on Twitter, which he said was not financial advice. 

“Look at long term technology trends. #crypto will be everywhere in due time,” wrote Zhao on Twitter.

Zhao said holding, or a buy and hold policy, is a “better strategy” for most people.

Zhao also reminded his Twitter following that a year ago BTC traded at $9,790. 

Read Next: 'Stick To Space Elon,' Billboards Criticizing Musk Over Bitcoin Stance To Appear Across US


